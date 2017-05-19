Phaedra Parks Is Dating Gizelle Bryant’s Ex-Husband Pastor Jamal Bryant AKA Mr. Chocolate

Phaedra Parks has moved on from Apollo Nida once and for all with Pastor Jamal Bryant, also known as Mr. Chocolate who happens to be the ex-husband of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star, Gizelle Bryant.

With Parks, the drama and the scandals never end, the attorney seems to be working overtime to keep her name in the media with eye-popping stories.

After the Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams rape and kidnapping fiasco, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has found herself in another controversy.

This time around, Parks is not the one talking, but a friend she apparently fought with has decided to sell her dirty laundry to media outlets.

A source, (it is believed that it is Parks’ former pal and comedian Cadillac Kimberly), contacted the website Fameolous and claimed that Mr. Chocolate is the well-known and controversial Pastor Bryant.

Mr. Bryant and “RHOP” star Gizelle were married but after numerous scandals (including him cheating with members of his mega-church) surfaced and allegations of him having a love child, the reality star called it quits.

Cadillac Kimberly, also a writer, who penned the insults for Parks during the reunion episodes told the publication: “For those of you who just watched the #RHOA Reunion and are wondering who the man Phaedra told Kandi she was talking and texting with BEFORE Apollo even went to jail was Jamal Bryant.”

The media personality went on to say: “I know because Phaedra told me so. And Kandi isn’t paranoid, Phaedra REALLY DID hold up her license when she was trying to get OLG open. Phaedra told me that out of her own mouth too. All of this transpired right before she crossed ME AGAIN for a second time. B*tch hurt my feelings, made me cry. I cried for 3 days because I really did love her. DID.”

During “The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9” reunion, Kenya Moore and Burruss confronted Parks about pretending to care about Nida who is incarcerated while she was cheating with Mr. Chocolate.

Parks denied the claims.

She said: “No. The ‘Chocolate’ that he is talking about is my good friend, which is ‘Whyte Chocolate.’”

Burruss had called out Parks in the past for her romance with Mr. Chocolate with the following statement: “Now I know my name is Kandi but it ain’t chocolate okay and you know you had chocolate melted in your mouth and not in your hands honey!”

Advertisement

Some fans are happy for Parks because Nida has moved on with Sherien Almufti, while others find her insane for getting with a man who has been caught cheating.