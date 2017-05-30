Phaedra Parks Hires Bodyguard After Facing Threats Over ‘RHOA’ Porsha Williams Lie

A bodyguard has been hired to protect Phaedra Parks after spreading vicious lies on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

It appears that Mrs. Parks has put herself in a messy and dangerous situation after going rogue on Season 9 of the Bravo hit show.

The mom of two claimed that Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were rapists in the making who had cooked up a plan to drug Porsha Williams and carry her in their dungeon and sexually assault her.

It was all fabricated by the attorney who decided to lie a second time and say the idea was given to her by the producers of the show.

Parks was fired and is now barricaded in her Georgia mansion with her young boys. You will not see much of Parks on social media nor at fancy events because she is forced to focus on the security of her family.

Since the debacle, the reality star has been receiving all kinds of threats online and via mail.

According to several reports, since being fired from the show, Parks has been receiving vile letters in her mailbox along with underwear, dead flowers, and even boxes containing feces.

The motivational speaker fears for her life and has, therefore, hired a personal bodyguard to escort her wherever she goes.

A source said: “She has hired a full-time bodyguard to follow her around daily and even has armed security posted up at her office building.”

Some pro-Burruss people are pushing for Parks to be disbarred in the state of Georgia – which is unlikely to happen because while she did lie about her co-stars, she did not commit a crime per say.

Parks is also facing a potential lawsuit from Burruss who said she damaged her brand and businesses.

She stated: “It was not even for the sake of television; it was for the sake of tearing me down.”

The Xscape singer added: “The fact that she never once let on that she had anything to do with it. Clearly, she just wants to tear down my reputation, kill my fan base, hurt my business. It was really just terrible. And then she is supposed to be friends with Porsha? Then she set her up to be the fall guy? That is a lot of plotting going on. People do not want to deal with that.”

While most people would agree that what Parks did was stupid, those same individuals would probably say that it is not necessary to threaten her and her adorable little boys who are innocent in this whole mess.