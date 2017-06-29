Phaedra Parks Gives Update On Sons’ Status And Attracts Even More Hate From RHOA Fans!

Ever since her controversial and shameful axing from Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra Parks has been keeping silent about the scandal. However, that does not mean she is not active on social media these days.

A follower of the attorney and reality TV star asked her how her sons are doing following the scandal and she responded.

In addition, the woman also posted about her own mother, which only attracted more ire from her fans.

Parks took to social media to reveal that her sons are doing just great.

The proud mother has also been posting photos of son Prince Ayden on her Instagram, even more ever since the boy was featured on ‘Big Little Star.’

But some RHOA fans have been requesting that her children be removed from her care.

Many of them believe Parks is an unfit mother considering she went so far as to lie about a date rape plan involving her former co-stars, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams.

Meanwhile, producers of the show have not yet issued any official statements about her firing, but according to reports, Phaedra has filmed her last scene on the series that supposedly features her apology.

‘Porsha is the only one agreeing to film scenes with Phaedra. Bravo wants to tie up loose ends before Phaedra exits the show,’ one source stated.

Fans have been noticing Phaedra has been sharing a lot of posts celebrating motherhood on social media.

Weirdly enough, however, Parks also deleted a post about her mother graduating and earning a degree.

People in the comments did not hesitate to slam her for it, and many called her a horrible daughter.

Phaedra defended herself, claiming that she has been set up by RHOA producers.

What was worse than being axed from the show, was the fact that her family received threats and bullying online after she confessed the date rape was all a lie.

Advertisement

Parks also stated that her exposure was heavily edited since she implicated the producer who knew the real story behind the rumor.