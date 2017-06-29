FREE NEWSLETTER
Phaedra Parks Gives Update On Sons’ Status And Attracts Even More Hate From RHOA Fans!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/29/2017
phaedra parksSource: bravotv.com

Ever since her controversial and shameful axing from Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra Parks has been keeping silent about the scandal. However, that does not mean she is not active on social media these days.

A follower of the attorney and reality TV star asked her how her sons are doing following the scandal and she responded.

In addition, the woman also posted about her own mother, which only attracted more ire from her fans.

Parks took to social media to reveal that her sons are doing just great.

The proud mother has also been posting photos of son Prince Ayden on her Instagram, even more ever since the boy was featured on ‘Big Little Star.’

But some RHOA fans have been requesting that her children be removed from her care.

Many of them believe Parks is an unfit mother considering she went so far as to lie about a date rape plan involving her former co-stars, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams.

Meanwhile, producers of the show have not yet issued any official statements about her firing, but according to reports, Phaedra has filmed her last scene on the series that supposedly features her apology.

‘Porsha is the only one agreeing to film scenes with Phaedra. Bravo wants to tie up loose ends before Phaedra exits the show,’ one source stated.

Fans have been noticing Phaedra has been sharing a lot of posts celebrating motherhood on social media.

Weirdly enough, however, Parks also deleted a post about her mother graduating and earning a degree.

People in the comments did not hesitate to slam her for it, and many called her a horrible daughter.

Phaedra defended herself, claiming that she has been set up by RHOA producers.

What was worse than being axed from the show, was the fact that her family received threats and bullying online after she confessed the date rape was all a lie.

Parks also stated that her exposure was heavily edited since she implicated the producer who knew the real story behind the rumor.

Post Views: 25,204

14 Comments

Pam
06/29/2017 at 4:33 pm
Reply

Reality Stars, STOP letting the PRODUCERS the ability to pimp you all. Stack your papers, move forward towards a positive acting career, or your choice. Safeguard against the wickness and snares of the DEVIL, oops I mean the PRODUCERS!!!


Francina
06/29/2017 at 3:53 pm
Reply

Phaedra may be a lot of things to some people, but unfit is not one of them. This is reality TV for God sakes! The ladies on the show are the most gossiping, fake butt and boobs, wig wearing wanna be divas. None of them can handle the truth if it smacked them in the face. Kandi needs to focus more on her acting oppose to singing. A sister sounded tired at the BET Awards 2017. All out of breath breathing hard and singing a 1/2 second slower than the band was playing. What a disappointment.


Taya.
06/29/2017 at 3:12 pm
Reply

I’m glad Fraudra is fired! Fake, disgusting southern demon! How can you preach the word and be so wicked?! Vengeance was his and she got EXACTLY what she deserved! Kenya should have been kicked off the show a long time ago for threatening to hit Phaedra when she was pregnant. Both of them are wicked!


Christy
06/29/2017 at 1:52 pm
Reply

I am not a fan of Phaedra, and at the end of the day she sold her morals to the producers she claimed set her up. She saw a check and already didn’t like Kandi so she can’t put the blame on no one for that dirty lie. But Kenya has done some dirt especially when Kim Fields was on the show. She called her husband gay and disrespected that lady so bad. She should have been punished too. She shitted on Kim Fields husband and said things she had no receipts to prove!


Louis
06/29/2017 at 1:03 pm
Reply

Give this thing a break. It’s reality TV . That’s what they all signed up for…the good and bad. This sex thing wouldn’t be so bad if Kandi wasn’t talking about kinky sex and selling products online . Don’t tell me that didn’t influence people’s opinions if the story was true or not. So let’s go forward, lick our wounds and go back to getting paid for providing us the drama.


    Francina
    06/29/2017 at 3:43 pm
    Reply

    Louis, I couldn’t put it any better than that.

Kay
06/29/2017 at 10:36 am
Reply

Let Phaedra Parks live! Hell none of them ladies are on RHOA are innocent! Im sure Phaedra has learned from this and will play the game more effectively in the future. No need talking about taking her kids very unnecessary.


Cheryl
06/29/2017 at 8:22 am
Reply

I don’t like what Phaedra said pertaining to Kandi (even though I truly dislike Kandi) but what has that got to do with her being an “unfit” mother? ROHA “fans” should leave her children alone.


    Fran
    06/29/2017 at 12:45 pm
    Reply

    So true.. what were so bad about what she did. If kandi will sit her a** down and take are of her family instead of getting mad and telling other people business when they where her friend she’ll be ok. But don’t go telling your us to be friend business when you get mad because that tell me you are no on friend either. What were talk about when you two where friends should have not been told around the table. No matter who wanted to lick, suck, or f***. Who,… it shouldn’t been repeated.

Kirk
06/29/2017 at 7:59 am
Reply

Oh please get a life and leave the woman a lone,why do you want them to remove the kids from There mother’s care some of you woman should be ashamed to say things like that I have never seen so much heat full black woman before that fight against each others


Majorette
06/29/2017 at 7:16 am
Reply

At the end of the day, Fraudra as an attorney knew better. Now she is representing Johnnie against Kandi trying to get Kandi’s money for legal fees. U cannot tell me that Fraudra wanted more from Kandi than friendship, her behavior is too extreme. It is just not adding up. Why would Fraudra risk everything to hurt Kandi, even if the producer told her, she just knows better. Carlos is still working and she is not.


Joanna
06/29/2017 at 7:15 am
Reply

Fans need to get a life. Now, of course the producers did this, to get ratings. As far as the other ladies not wanting to tape with her, ridiculous. Kenya should have been axed a long time ago, with her high School acting behind.


    Jolane Crowther
    06/29/2017 at 3:46 pm
    Reply

    So true!!!!!….Kenya should’ve been gone. Mandi… I was liking her until….. She wouldn’t be Phrda friend again…when she was trying….so what she got mad..so what she said……the date drunk…whatever…. Its all an act……please…..people say all kinds of stuff…….she was hurt because of her lost friendship…. I and I cool but she was getting down on her and Porsha…… When they were trying…… Yes sometimes you have to give up on people but Mandi gave up her friendship during Phaedra divorce…. I would’ve been maid, hurt and upset too.




