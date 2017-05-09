Phaedra Parks Gets Fired From Real Housewives of Atlanta!

According to new reports, Phaedra Parks has been officially fired from the Real Housewives of Atlanta and her exit, just like the reality show, was full of drama! One insider had stated that the woman’s fate was sealed when she filmed the reunion episode.
“Phaedra couldn’t even admit that she had lied about Kandi [Burruss] to Porsha [Williams] on the reunion,” the insider revealed.
As fans may remember, Williams claimed that Phaedra confessed to her that Burruss and her husband planned to spike Williams’ drink and bring her to their home to rape her.
Of course, later on, the ridiculous claim was proved to be fake.
“That was really the end of everything,” the source said. “Andy [Cohen] will support any of the housewives until they cross a line and become truly unpopular, and Phaedra did.”
According to the insider, Phaedra tried her best to keep the news of her departure under wraps, for weeks!
Parks was well aware she would not receive another contract but claimed she would return.
“She kept saying that she did have a new contract and she would be back. She was stretching it out as long as possible. That was a lie too.”
Parks took to social media to show she was not too affected by the news of her axing.
The reality TV star posted on Instagram a positive message that inspires people to think of today and not yesterday.
She captioned it “New day, new week! Have a magnificent #Monday! #letsgo”
Phaedra was really hurt by Kandi’s rejection to mend their relationship. Kandi dissed her majorly! Phaedra did use Porsha as a pawn but she did not understand how sweet Porsha really would turn out to be. She just wanted to set up an all out attack on Kandi. Really none of the ladies gave Phaedra proper support through her divorce. Phaedra loves Apollo. No matter if she did whatever with other guys. That was probably revenge too. Divorce is not a fun party it is like a death most of the time it hurts. As far as for Kenya shame on her she’s so insensitive. She did get caught up in the moment with Phaedra’s husband that was horrible of course Phaedra could forgive her but never will forget or trust Kenya. I’ve always loved Kandi and no one’s perfect but If Kandi would have been a little less mean maybe Phaedra would not have been pushed over the edge. In Phaedra’s defense who could she run to, to fill that empty space?