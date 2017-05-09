Phaedra Parks Gets Fired From Real Housewives of Atlanta!

According to new reports, Phaedra Parks has been officially fired from the Real Housewives of Atlanta and her exit, just like the reality show, was full of drama! One insider had stated that the woman’s fate was sealed when she filmed the reunion episode.

“Phaedra couldn’t even admit that she had lied about Kandi [Burruss] to Porsha [Williams] on the reunion,” the insider revealed.

As fans may remember, Williams claimed that Phaedra confessed to her that Burruss and her husband planned to spike Williams’ drink and bring her to their home to rape her.

Of course, later on, the ridiculous claim was proved to be fake.

“That was really the end of everything,” the source said. “Andy [Cohen] will support any of the housewives until they cross a line and become truly unpopular, and Phaedra did.”

According to the insider, Phaedra tried her best to keep the news of her departure under wraps, for weeks!

Parks was well aware she would not receive another contract but claimed she would return.

“She kept saying that she did have a new contract and she would be back. She was stretching it out as long as possible. That was a lie too.”

Parks took to social media to show she was not too affected by the news of her axing.

The reality TV star posted on Instagram a positive message that inspires people to think of today and not yesterday.

She captioned it “New day, new week! Have a magnificent #Monday! #letsgo”

What do you think of Phaedra Parks getting fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta? Did she deserve it?

