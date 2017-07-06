Phaedra Parks Flirts With Fan, Andy Cohen Is Yet Unsure If She Will Be Back On The Show!

Phaedra Parks was caught in a huge lie on the previous season of Real Housewives of Atlanta but she looks unaffected by the scandal nowadays. As fans of the hit show certainly already know, Phaedra was exposed to be the one behind the rape rumor that involved Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss.

After the reunion episode aired, lawyer Parks issued a simple statement that claimed ‘things happen.’

It is safe to say, her distasteful joke about rape got her fired from RHOA.

But this week, the host of the show, Andy Cohen, revealed he wasn’t sure Phaedra was going to be filming the upcoming season.

Many of the show’s audience members called for Parks to be axed because they were completely shocked by her horrible lie.

In addition, she did it all for the sake of ratings and for the sake of looking like an innocent and supportive friend but in the process, she could have completely ruined someone else’s reputation

Considering Cohen is yet unaware whether or not Parks will return to the show next season, it may be that the attorney has been busy with other projects.

While she stayed away from social media for a while after she was caught lying, these days she seems keen on rebuilding a good relationship with her fanbase.

In order to rebuild her brand, she has been responding to more tweets aside from sharing pictures from her personal life, even with her sons.

This week, the reality TV star was even caught flirting with a fan after he tweeted he had a crush on her.

‘I’m going to block all my real friends and only respond to celebs. Especially my#RHOA crush,’ the fan tweeted at her.

Phaedra acknowledged the flirting by replying with a series of emojis.

Do you think the innocent flirting will be enough to keep her fans interested until her RHOA fate gets decided? Would you like to see her back on the show this upcoming season?