Phaedra Parks Flaunts Stunning Curves In Mexico For Her 44th Birthday — Former ‘RHOA’ Star Shares Photos With Fans

Phaedra Parks is in Mexico celebrating her 44th birthday and looking stunning while at it. It appears that Parks has decided to put the Porsha Williams drama behind her.

Getting ready to see what this #beach do 🌊 #birthdayweekend #vacation #scorpio 🦂#season 🎉 A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

The mother of two has a fantastic figure and is not afraid to flaunt it. Via Instagram, Parks set a series of thirst traps that are very successful.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star unveiled a few pictures where she is showing off her beach body in a colorful swimsuit.

The attorney, who has plans to run for office, posed near a wall and later the ocean.

The activist used the captions to say she was having the time of her life.

Apollo Nida’s former wife wrote: “#Mood When you are feeling yourself #scorpio #season in #fulleffect #birthdaygirl.”

She later added: “It doesn’t get much better than this #beach #birthday #vacation #Mexico.”

A fan asked, why is a mother and woman of God showing so much?

The person stated: “No prayer cloth in sight.She looks a mess, and her sons will see these.”

Another commenter complimented her by writing: “Look at Phaedra, two kids and looking fabulous……She has great skin. She’s always had a body.These are some real legs …dayuuuuuumm.I normally wouldn’t say this, but #PhaedraParks looks damn good.”

A foe turned fan added: “Perfect legs and toes gorgeous beautiful black QUEEN.Now she’s a whole dang snack..ok shady phapha we see you boo… looking gorg.She got body now… can’t stand her as8 but you can’t take that from her!Baddest one on the whole show.”

A defender came to Parks’ rescue by saying: “Just a bikini! And, I’m pretty sure her sons will see plenty of those in their lifetime. You are the bomb I wish I were close to Apollo I would cherish you for life.”

Rumors claim that Parks is trying to go back to RHOA, but the other ladies do not want to work with her.

A source shared: “Phaedra has been talking to some of the women of RHOA again but has not filmed any scenes so far. They are still filming so anything could happen and there is room for a cameo but she has not returned and obviously still isn’t part of the cast.”

Parks was dumped after she was caught spreading a vicious rape lies about Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

She did apologize, but the damage was already done.

Do you want Parks back on the show?