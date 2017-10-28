FREE NEWSLETTER
Phaedra Parks Flaunts Stunning Curves In Mexico For Her 44th Birthday — Former ‘RHOA’ Star Shares Photos With Fans

Dylan Fisher Posted On 10/28/2017
Phaedra Parks MexicoCredit: Instagram

Phaedra Parks is in Mexico celebrating her 44th birthday and looking stunning while at it. It appears that Parks has decided to put the Porsha Williams drama behind her.

Getting ready to see what this #beach do 🌊 #birthdayweekend #vacation #scorpio 🦂#season 🎉

A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on

The mother of two has a fantastic figure and is not afraid to flaunt it. Via Instagram, Parks set a series of thirst traps that are very successful.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star unveiled a few pictures where she is showing off her beach body in a colorful swimsuit.

The attorney, who has plans to run for office, posed near a wall and later the ocean.

The activist used the captions to say she was having the time of her life.

Getting ready to see what this #beach do 🌊 #birthdayweekend #vacation #scorpio 🦂#season 🎉

A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on

Apollo Nida’s former wife wrote: “#Mood When you are feeling yourself #scorpio #season in #fulleffect #birthdaygirl.”

She later added: “It doesn’t get much better than this #beach #birthday #vacation #Mexico.”

A fan asked, why is a mother and woman of God showing so much?

The person stated: “No prayer cloth in sight.She looks a mess, and her sons will see these.”

Another commenter complimented her by writing: “Look at Phaedra, two kids and looking fabulous……She has great skin. She’s always had a body.These are some real legs …dayuuuuuumm.I normally wouldn’t say this, but #PhaedraParks looks damn good.”

A foe turned fan added: “Perfect legs and toes gorgeous beautiful black QUEEN.Now she’s a whole dang snack..ok shady phapha we see you boo… looking gorg.She got body now… can’t stand her as8 but you can’t take that from her!Baddest one on the whole show.”

It doesn’t get much better than this #beach #birthday #vacation #Mexico 🌊

A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on

A defender came to Parks’ rescue by saying: “Just a bikini! And, I’m pretty sure her sons will see plenty of those in their lifetime. You are the bomb I wish I were close to Apollo I would cherish you for life.”

Rumors claim that Parks is trying to go back to RHOA, but the other ladies do not want to work with her.

A source shared: “Phaedra has been talking to some of the women of RHOA again but has not filmed any scenes so far. They are still filming so anything could happen and there is room for a cameo but she has not returned and obviously still isn’t part of the cast.”

Parks was dumped after she was caught spreading a vicious rape lies about Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

#Mood When you feeling yourself #scorpio #season in #fulleffect #birthdaygirl 🦂

A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on

She did apologize, but the damage was already done.

Do you want Parks back on the show?

5 Comments

Cafolyn Ross
10/31/2017 at 2:53 pm
Reply

Take a seat church girl with those gigantic thighs. Miss a meal or 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and no snacks!!!!


Carla D Greene
10/29/2017 at 11:06 am
Reply

If they do, I will not watch! There are a few more that needs to follow. Nene, Kim, Porsche, and Shere!


Lahna
10/29/2017 at 9:49 am
Reply

RHOA franchise will definitely take hit with the absence if Phaedra. She was the viise if reason, the vocabulary extraordinaire with clastraspha. Classy, trashy and catastrophe all in one. She was a trailblazer with her businesses and always advancing for the betterment of her family and the community.


Abdulrahnman
10/29/2017 at 7:36 am
Reply

That’s a good custom for holloween lol


SPARKLE
10/28/2017 at 10:36 pm
Reply

These old birds need too stop.. She is wearing that swimsuit. go girl hard work pays off. Nno wear in the Bible says no swimming suit. Stop with that. You want to bring people closer to him, not scare them away smh. Back to Phaedra Gurlllll Down! You Already Knowwwwwwlll lol Shade will always be thrown for 44 you rocking the body half only wish put the work in ladies stop eating and texting leaving bold comments and hit the game walk, then you’ll understand an appreciate the gratification in the end. Ladies stop the hatred. Shade wasn’t necessary. This pic is not a ticket to hell.


