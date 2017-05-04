Phaedra Parks Defends Herself Amid Porsha Williams And Kandi Burruss Drama

Phaedra Parks said she is a good Christian woman, whose character is being attacked by Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss.

This week, Mrs. Parks sat down for a lengthy interview with a media outlet to talk about the madness that occurred on “Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion part 3.”

Sunday night, the ladies dressed in designer gowns tore through one another after Williams made the following explosive allegation.

Williams confessed that Parks was the person who started the bizarre rumor that Burruss and her husband, Todd, were secretly plotting to kidnap, drug, rape and lock her up in a dungeon.

You can not make this craziness up. The attorney also claimed that Todd and Burruss had plans to take advantage of their friend, Shamea Morton.

Believe it or not, the businesswoman and media personality is not at all taking responsibility for the chaos she caused. Instead, she is pointing her well-manicured fingers at her co-stars.

The future Mrs. Apollo Nida said: “It’s funny to think that I have any additional time to be caught up in gossip. I have several jobs, as we know, and I have two small children. But I think everyone always has to blame someone.”

A picture is worth a thousand words but memories are priceless. #love #parenting #family #memories #beachlife 💞

The author of “Secrets of the Southern Belle: How to Be Nice, Work Hard, Look Pretty, Have Fun, and Never Have an Off Moment” went on to make more baffling comments about the screaming match that erupted when Burruss discovered the truth.

She claimed: “I’m sure the footage speaks for itself. My every scene is not talking about anyone on the show except for what’s going on in my personal life. Others can’t stop mentioning me. Their whole family mentions me. They’re whole staff mentions me. It’s just endless mentioning of me!”

When #frickandfrack is back but can't remember why 😂😂😂 #dishnation #girlfriends #rhoa #bravo #tonight 👯

Parks continued to defend her actions by saying Williams, who was once a dear friend, was out to ruin her reputation as a mother, successful attorney, and social activist.

She stated: “Sometimes, if people don’t have anything concrete, they just attack your character. But my character speaks for itself. Anyone who knows me knows I’m very gracious, I’m very helpful. And a lot of the things I do for people, you never see it on camera. Because that is not my intention to get praise for it. My intention is to be a vessel and be used for the purpose of empowering people.”

Fans of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” seem to agree that Parks went too far and Bravo needs to react.