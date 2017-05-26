Phaedra Parks Could Return To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ – Some Fans Even Want A Spinoff With Apollo Nida And Sherien Almufti

Could Phaedra Parks return to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta?”

The answer is yes, and some fans are pushing a wild idea, they want the attorney to have a spinoff with Apollo Nida and his fiancée, Sherien Almufti, when he is released from prison.

That is one wild concept, indeed. Mrs. Parks was fired from the reality show after making up a strange story inspired by Bill Cosby about Kandi Burruss and husband, Todd Tucker.

The lawyer said that the couple had planned on drugging Porsha Williams along with their pal, Shamea Morton, one night to take advantage of them sexually.

The wild rumor almost ruined Burruss’ reputation and caused her to lose business.

The heads of Bravo deemed that Parks went too far and sexual assault is a topic not to be taken lightly – so she was fired.

A friend of the 43-year-old mother of two came out to say that the producers of the show whispered the wild allegations to Parks, for her to spread them to cause tension between herself and the Xscape singer and to drive up ratings.

A person close to Parks revealed: “There was a producer who told her the drug and rape story, which she repeated to another cast member. It snowballed. The editing was not kind to her.”

Bravo has pushed back against Parks’ claims. Andy Cohen, one of the producers of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has said that he never told Parks to spread lies about her co-star.

A source close to the show has stepped out to say that Parks was fired because she is boring and refused to date on the program.

The spy shared that she also refused to talk about her ongoing drama with her estranged husband, Nida.

The person claimed: “Phaedra was not renewed because she was not willing to share her true personal life. Producers have been begging her to date and open up about what truly went on in her marriage to Apollo [Nida] and react to Apollo’s girlfriend.”

According to Radar, “Phaedra’s storyline just doesn’t warrant her $1.3 million paycheck.”

The publication went on to explain that the popular franchise would be happy to have Parks back on.

The person shared: “The network has reassured Phaedra that she is always welcome to appear in future installments as a guest.”

Cohen is said to be in touch with Parks and would accept her return.

The source stated: “Since the reunion taping, Phaedra has remained in constant contact with Andy Cohen. She feels that she was not given the proper edit.”

Parks just cannot keep herself out of trouble, and her fans love it.