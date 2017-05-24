Phaedra Parks Blasted For Blaming Bravo Producer For Kandi Burruss Rape Lie

Phaedra Parks is on her own, and there is not a soul to save her.

Bravo has issued a statement making it crystal clear that they did not feed Mrs. Parks the lie she spread about Kandi Burruss planning to drug and rape Porsha Williams.

Season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will go down as a remarkable one because of Parks.

There were so many secrets, lies, and scandals that the producers had to divide the reunion into four episodes.

The most explosive moment came when the Xscape singer confronted the well-known attorney over the rumor that she was pushing regarding her and husband, Todd Tucker.

Parks inaccurately stated that the Tucker/Burruss couple had plans, inspired by Bill Cosby, which consisted of slipping drugs into Williams’ drink and sexually taking advantage of her.

The singer and songwriter screamed at her co-star to come clean, and she did in the last episode of the reunion show.

She even apologized for degrading Tucker and Burruss’ good names, but it was too much for the network and Parks was fired from the hit franchise.

In a new interview, Burruss said she still feels like crying when she thinks about Parks’ actions.

She also added: “My eyes were tearing up while watching it; I just couldn’t believe that she would go that far. I knew we were not cool anymore but for her to make something up and say it to the girls and say it on national TV like that … like come on, I know we throw shade at each other, but this is a whole new low. You cannot just do that.”

Burruss went on to say that she is looking into suing Parks because her lie hurts her brand and her business.

The mother of two shared: “OK, you wanna tear down my businesses, you are trying to come at me in a way where people will not respect me anymore. Clearly, they [were)]just trying to say whatever to take me down.”

She even gave more details by saying: “I was definitely worried because one of my businesses is Bedroom Kandi. People already wanna make sex look like it is something negative anyway so if you participate in anything like drugging, people will not’ want to have anything to do with you. … You had to make up something because you could not find anything to really hurt me.”

Bravo issued a short statement saying Parks is once more lying when she says a producer advised her to spread the rape lie.

The statement read: “Production is not involved.”

Many believe that Parks is such an interesting villain that Bravo will be begging her to return for Season 10 or 11.