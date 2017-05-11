Phaedra Parks Blames RHOA Producer For Her Drug And Rape Claims That Led To Her Getting Fired!

Phaedra Parks was fired from the Real Housewives of Atlanta after her morality violation while on the show. Now, the disgraced reality TV star claims there are other people to blame for what happened to her – more precisely, her Bravo producers.

Advertisement

According to a source close to Parks, “There are lines listed in all cast members’ contracts that they cannot cross.”

“Libel is one of them. She’s in breach of contract, and the cast basically said, ‘Us or her.’”

As fans may already be aware, Porsha Williams revealed that Phaedra told her co-star Kandi Burrus and her husband were planning to spike her drink and take her to their home for sex.

Later on, the outrageous claim was proved to be fake.

Phaedra Parks is a veteran of RHOA – before she got axed she was part of the cast for seven seasons, and now, her co-stars are shocked she got fired just like that!

An insider on the set revealed that the women are now worried about how they should act and what they should say.

Not only do they have to be careful when starting drama but if they are boring, they also risk being fired.

According to new reports, Phaedra Parks is blaming one of the producers for the whole debacle, claiming that she was provided with fake information.

However, when she talked about it on the show, that part was cut out as the housewives are not allowed to “break the fourth wall” by talking revealing details about the production.

Therefore, although according to an insider, “It may not have been entirely Phaedra’s fault, she has to take the fall.”

One source claimed that there was a producer who told her about the rape story and after she had repeated it to Porsha, things took a wrong turn. “The editing was not kind to her.”

Advertisement

A representative for Bravo has denied that any of the producers were involved.