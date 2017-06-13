FREE NEWSLETTER
Phaedra Parks And Porsha Williams To Film ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Apology Scene – Kandi Burruss Declined To Appear

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/13/2017
Porsha Williams Phaedra ParksCredit: Instagram

Phaedra Parks lied and destroyed what she had with Porsha Williams on “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” and now she is ready to apologize. Fans are wondering, when will she say sorry to Kandi Burruss?

According to reports, Parks want to film an apology scene with Williams in the upcoming days

Parks sure knows how to break a friendship in a million pieces. The mother of two stole the spotlight on Season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for all the wrong reasons.

The pair, who was known under the name of Frick and Frack, went their separate ways after a brutal confrontation on the reunion show.

Parks spread the disturbing lie that claimed that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, planned to drug and rape Williams in their secret dungeon.

On the last episode of the reality series, an emotional Burruss screamed and yelled at Parks and said: “Do y’all know people would was under my comments saying #KandiAKABillCosby? Do you think that s— is f—— cool?”

The attorney was forced to come clean and offered an apology to the women she betrayed and hurt. However, it was not enough because the 43-year-old humanitarian was fired from the series.

Late Monday afternoon, news broke that Parks has reached out to Bravo and asked to shoot a final scene with her Frick and Frack pal.

A source spoke to AllAboutTheTea and said: “Porsha finally cracked and has agreed to film with the ostracized reality star.”

The person went on to add that Parks wanted all of her former co-stars for the scene, but only Williams accepted.

The spy shared: “Porsha has agreed to have a sit-down with Phaedra. Porsha is the only one agreeing to film scenes with Phaedra. Bravo wants to tie up loose ends before Phaedra exits the show.”

In a recent interview, the Xscape singer slammed Parks and said she thought of leaving the show.

She shared: “The fact that she never once let on that she had anything to do with it; clearly, she just wants to tear down my reputation, kill my fan base, hurt my business. It was really just terrible. And then she is supposed to be friends with Porsha? Then she set her up to be the fall guy? That is a lot of plotting going on. People do not want to deal with that.”

Williams has moved on and is currently filming scenes with her new BFF, “RHOA” veteran Kim Zolciak, who will make her big return to the show on season 10.

Do you think Burruss should take part in the so-called apology scene that Parks is filming?

1 Comment

Phylise webb
06/13/2017 at 10:04 am
Reply

Yes i think she should. They where friends st one tume. And to be honest, kandi did kind of do her wrong doing the hold Apollo thing. I understand she was stuck in the middle cause todd was his friend. But she forgot she had Phaedra for introducing her to todd in the first place. She should have been there for her friend.


