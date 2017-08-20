Phaedra Parks And Porsha Williams Stay ‘Woke’ After Charlottesville Chaos – Share Powerful Messages

Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams have decided to stay woke.

In the aftermath of the sad events that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia – many famous people including Parks and Williams have taken to social media to share powerful messages.

Last week, Heather Heyer was killed by James A. Fields as she marched with a large group of protesters in Charlottesville.

Heyer and the others came out to counter-protest an event held by far-right activists, white nationalists, and neo-Nazis.

The rally and the senseless death sparked anger and pain in the hearts of many.

However, other voices called for people to learn to love and embrace each other.

Porsha Williams posted a beautiful quote from Martin Luther King Jr. about fighting hatred and darkness with love.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star also asked her followers to pray for Charlottesville and not to turn a blind eye to racism.

One of Williams’ fan put a religious spin on the topic by writing: “Religious people say you have to start something, Jesus says it is finished. It’s not our lives that separate us from the next, it’s our faith because their is not one without sin and when you pray to God in Jesus name asking God to forgive you of all your sins past, present and future, the Life Jesus lived takes the place of your life anyway and even a serial killer woke up this morning and guess who woke him up? God. God bless you and your entire family.”

Williams’ former BFF Parks shared a video of Susan Bro, the mother of the brave woman killed in Charlottesville last weekend, with the following caption: “Every parent’s nightmare is having to bury their child. As a #mother my #heart goes out to #SusanBro whose daughter #HeatherHeyer was killed in #Charlottesville while protesting against #racism. Standing up for what is #right is never #wrong. #RIP #courage #makeitcount.”

The attorney and mother of two added: “My prayers are with every individual in #Charlottesville #Virginia facing #hate or being #hateful. All blood is red. #staywoke.”

One of Parks’ supporters wrote: “So true! Ppl so stuck in the past. It’s 2017 like fr tho. Stop the racism and embrace each other. The madness needs to stop equality for all!! That’s what we are built on. Lift each other up and love thy neighbor!!”

Another added: “Racism is a realm of its own. When you are in it, u become part of it. Overt or reverse. Same energy.”

A very agitated protest took place in Boston, Massachusetts this weekend.