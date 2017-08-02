FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Phaedra Parks And Porsha Williams Create Some Buzz For “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Fans With ‘Girl Trip’ Photos On Social Media

Posted On 08/02/2017
Phaedra Parks Porsha Williams Girl TripCredit: Instagram

Are Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams on a girl trip together?

Who knows? Fans will have to tune into Season 10 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” to get the answer to the question.

For the past few days, both Parks and Williams have been posting beautiful pictures using the hashtag #girlstrip.

Many followers of the show are claiming that the attorney, who ruined her Frick and Frack relationship with Williams, has gotten her wish – she will film one final scene where she apologizes.

Parks and Williams hurt former co-stars Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, by spreading vicious lies about them being rapists.

A report surfaced in June claiming the network wanted to end the chapter on a high note and get some great ratings while at it.

Although a few people believe the former besties met for one last face-to-face, others say Parks is being sneaky again.

Parks saw “RHOA” ladies – NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield, and Williams – sharing photos that they hashtagged #girlstrip and she did the same on her Instagram page to stay in the spotlight.

Parks is at Martha’s Vineyard while her former castmates are in California.

However, this is where the story takes a strange twist, both Leakes and Williams have been caught liking Parks’ vacation photos.

One of Parks’ fans said: “Phaedra, you’re so beautiful! Omg Porsha liked the pic.”

Another added: “I was wondering the same thing, and Nene likes her comment. I’m not watching this season of “RHOA” if my Southern Belle Phaedra not on it! Don’t let these haters bother you! Still your biggest fan. Wish you and your family all the happiness in the world.”

In a recent interview, Williams did not completely close the door on having a sit-down with Parks.

The television personality said: “This whole situation has just been hard for me. I mean, just so difficult. It is difficult for me to even watch it. It is difficult because I love Phaedra. She was, like, my best friend. Like, somebody, I talked to on the phone every single day.”

She added: “I do not know what else to say. Of course, I have a soft spot for Phaedra. It is where you do not want to be manipulated anymore. I just don’t want to hear any more of it right now. I may get to a point where I’m strong enough to where I can talk to her, and we can maybe work through it. But right now, it is still so new for me.”

Do you think Parks and Williams will reunite?

