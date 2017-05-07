Phaedra Parks And Porsha Williams Break Down As Kandi Burruss Discovers The Truth On ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams cried in each other’s arms in Sunday’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Reunion Part 4, which aired on Bravo.

Williams and Parks were not the only ones weeping, Kandi Burruss had tears running down her face as she listened to the attorney finally admit that she was the culprit behind the disturbing rumor that she and her husband, Todd Tucker, were rapists and kidnappers.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 9 had a fascinating and mind-boggling storyline that originated from Mrs. Parks.

Williams confided in her friends that Parks revealed to her during numerous telephone conversations that Burruss and Tucker were planning to take advantage of her by drugging her.

According to Parks, Burruss and her spouse wanted to also sexually assault their mutual friend, Shamea Morton.

The revelation had Burruss screaming and yelling and asking, how could Phaedra think so little of her and why is she ruining her reputation?

A very emotional Williams turned to Parks and said: “Oh Phaedra, that’s awful. Oh God, that’s so awful. I swear to God Kandi — I would never ever say something like that to you if it wasn’t told to me in truth in confidence.”

To everyone’s surprise, Parks confessed that she was the one who started the rumor and apologized for the drama she caused.

She said: “I shouldn’t have repeated it … I screwed up. I’m sorry Porsha … I didn’t know if it was true or not … If something would have happened to you, I would have been a bad friend. I’m sorry — I can apologize, I’m sorry Kandi. I shouldn’t have repeated it. I’m sorry, it was bad judgment on my part. I’m sorry. I can’t change it.”

Parks is in the midst of another drama; rumors are swirling around claiming that she might not return for season 10 because of her behavior.

A source said: “Everyone was given their renewal papers last week and Phaedra didn’t get hers. She got caught in so many treacherous lies this season that even the producers (including Andy Cohen) have had enough. She even brought ‘fake’ divorce papers to the reunion to prove a point. No one knows whether she’s telling the truth about anything anymore.”

What are your thoughts on Parks’ behavior?