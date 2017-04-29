FREE NEWSLETTER
Phaedra Parks And Porsha Williams Are No Longer Friends As Feud With Kandi Burruss Continues

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/29/2017
25
44.1K Views
15


Porsha Williams And Phaedra ParksCredit: Bravo

Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams have ended their beautiful friendship – that is the latest word on the streets.

Advertisement

Parks has found herself in another messy situation after she took on Kandi Burruss whom she claimed is a lesbian.

As Parks, 43, goes through the pain and embarrassment of divorcing Apollo Nida, 37, who is incarcerated for bank fraud and identity theft – many of her so-called friends turned their back on her.

However, it had appeared that she had one solid shoulder to rely on, and it was Williams’. Now, all of this is over.

For those, who have not been following the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 9 reunion.

In the last episodes, there were countless fights between the ladies and an extensive list of shocking revelations.

Among those – Parks was the one who started the rumor that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were planning to drug Williams and abuse her sexually.

Top golf was so fun and I was so bad ! 😂 Thank @topgolf #atlanta. Good times

A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on

Williams told viewers: “She’s the one who told me that Kandi said that.”

It is claimed that the rumor killed what existed between Parks and Williams. Fans are asking the pair to work things out.

Living ❤️ Have a wonderful day guys!

A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on

One person wrote: “Porsha you in phadrea are frick in frack. You two Southern Bells makes the show since NeNe has left. Please don’t let anyone break that up. A true friendship is l8ke a fine glass of Malloy, it will hav3 its distinct taste to it. It is a different flavor. Work it out. Every perfect friendship is without clauses.”

Williams’ latest Instagram posts about “no fake friends” seem to say she is over all of this.

The successful entertainment attorney is also involved in another feud with Burruss for what is being called “lesbiangate.”

When host Andy Cohen asked Parks, why did she start the rumor? She gave an odd answer.

She said: “The question at the dinner was, did someone call Kandi a lesbian? In order for her to be a lesbian, that would mean she is only sleeping with women, correct? I never said she was a lesbian.”

Cohen shot back: “You said she was sleeping with a woman.”

Parks continued to twist into a pretzel by claiming: “That doesn’t mean you’re a lesbian!”

Advertisement

The drama never ends on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

25 Comments

Michelle
05/01/2017 at 2:20 pm
Reply

Porsha was a true friend. A ride or die friend. Phaedra did not care for Porsha all like that. Phaedra’s motives was to manipulate from the beginning. So how people can ask Porsha to work that out with Phaedra is beyond my understanding. Phaedra used her and played with her head. Hello!


Sandee
05/01/2017 at 1:11 pm
Reply

You’re all missing the whole shabang!! Pha Pha and Miss Underground railroad are “CLOSE” wink..wink… Apollo has been away and Mr. Chocolate melted out the picture, so Ole’ lip smacking Porsha is keeping PHA PHA straight. Just watch them in the earlier reunion 1,2 and 3…hmmmm


Apple
05/01/2017 at 6:43 am
Reply

Kenya needs anger management, an eval on her psychotic mind, a real man to keep her old jealous bitter behind in check! I guess Andy can’t see past her devious ways!


Apple
05/01/2017 at 6:40 am
Reply

Phaedra should not be fired! If that’s the case, you need to get rid of that lying psycho Kenya!


Terry
05/01/2017 at 5:58 am
Reply

Yayyy Bye Bye Frick and Frank!!! The both of you are nothing but liers and boy the truth came out i luv it! Porsha you need to get over yourself because you are not all that let me tell you!!! You and Phadera got busted red handed for all the lies that you tried starting about Todd and Kandi! I am glad everyone saw the real Porsha and Phadera!!!! Bye bye Felecia





