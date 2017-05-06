Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida’s Nasty Divorce Explodes – Read The Details

Their marriage is almost over! According to new reports, Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida are set to go before a judge on July 10 in order to finalize their nasty divorce.

As fans may remember, Parks filed for a divorce from her jailbird husband back in 2015.

At first, the divorce was approved in November of the following year, but then the decision was reversed when Nida’s lawyer claimed the man was not properly informed about the documents.

According to his attorney, Tessie Edwards, the issues with Parks’ filing seemed on purpose.

“It’s important to note that when Apollo got served with the divorce, he had called Phaedra and asked her about it because it wasn’t even in their legal name,” Edwards stated.

It turns out that, indeed, in the original filing he was listed as “Nita” and not “Nida.”

The attorney also revealed that Phaedra told the man not to worry about the errors because she decided to put the divorce aside and deal with it when he has gotten out of prison.

Afterward, he heard nothing about the documents and was shocked when he finally found out he was divorced.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta estranged couple have a lot of shared property, and the court proceedings that are to take place could give him a shot at getting some of them.

Nida is currently still serving his jail time for fraud and identity theft, among other accusations.

However, the fact that Nida is in jail and that he is still technically married did not stop the man from proposing to his now fiancée Sherien Almufti last year.

Phaedra’s rep has wondered why Nida is working so hard to avoid the divorce considering he’s involved in another relationship.

Either way, the rep also stated that the woman wants to get it over with as soon as possible so she can focus on her kids.

Nida is also seeking joint custody of their two sons, 6-year-old Ayden and 3-year-old Dylan.

What do you think about the RHOA stars’ ugly divorce?