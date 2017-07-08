Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida Are At War – Lawyers For Fired ‘RHOA’ Star Refuse To Turn Over Documents Fearing Embarrassing Information Will leak

Phaedra Parks has angered Apollo Nida for refusing to turn over a series of documents that he had requested. Will Parks and Nida ever officialize their divorce?

Every time the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars take one step forward, they take two backward.

This week, a close source to the attorney spoke to The Jasmine Brand and said there is yet another setback.

Via his lawyer, Nida, who is currently incarcerated, has requested financial documents from his estranged wife.

Mr. Nida needs the financial records to prove that he contributed to making Parks a multi-millionaire. Nida’s master plan is to ask a judge for half of Parks’ fortune.

According to the tipster, the mother of two has declined to give the papers until Nida signs “a protective order which would cover document they exchange during the discovery phase of the case.”

The insider, who seems to have a lot of information related to the matter, stated: “She believes without a protective and confidentiality order in the case, either her nor her kids can be protected from the risk of annoyance and embarrassment. Phaedra even fears if she turns over the records to Apollo, the information may end up in the wrong hands which would result in her incurring significant expenses if the person uses the info illegally or fraudulently.”

The tipster went on to say that one of the reasons she does not want details of her finances in the media is because she wants to protect her boys.

Parks has asked Nida’s lawyer to take the agreement to him, and she is waiting for an answer.

Believe it or not, the activist and motivational speaker filed for divorce in October 2013, but it has been delayed on numerous occasions.

Parks recently said she was fed up with games Nida has been playing and added: “[The divorce] was finalized last year in July so of course that obviously made me assume that I had regained my independence and a new start. So to be placed back into a position where I have to do it all over again … it is disheartening, but it is a process, and I cannot obviously change it.”

Parks said she is emotionally drained because of the delays.

The reality talent explained: “Of course it is very frustrating, it is very expensive, it is very emotionally draining and quite time-consuming. It is a very difficult process, and it is unfortunate that it was overturned, but it is what it is, and so I will go through the process again, and we will see what happens this time.”

Parks and Nida have allegedly moved on with new people in their lives, so it is hard to understand why they are taking so long to officially the split.