Peter Thomas Eyeing ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Spinoff And Season 10 Of Hit Show

About that Peter Thomas “Real Housewives of Atlanta” spin-off, it looks it is happening sooner than later.

And fans are hoping that Thomas’ alleged new girlfriend, “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” guest-star Sina Bina, 29, will be featured in it and so will his enemy, Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell.

In a recent interview, Thomas shared several details about his potential Bravo show, he gave away the main storyline and revealed whether or not his former wife, Cynthia Bailey, will appear.

The businessman said he is in talks with Bravo to have a “RHOA” spin-off series that will be filmed in his Charlotte, North Carolina restaurant.

The show will follow Mr. Thomas as he juggles being an entrepreneur, a father, newly single man looking for love, and a high-profile celebrity who often gets involved in fights and online feuds with people like Uncle Luke and Matt Jordan.

According to Thomas, the cameras will also be rolling as the staff members of his restaurant handle day-to-day activities while mingling with big name stars.

The reporter asked, will he get a portion of his staff’s contracts from the spin-off? He replied by saying, “That is part of the stuff that happens to be worked out.”

To the question, will Bailey appear on the show? He answered by: “I do not think so. But we are cool; we are real cool.”

Some fans are hoping that Thomas’ new ladylove, Bina, will be seen on the new show.

Thomas, 55, recently told host Andy Cohen that he is “dating a woman he likes” and days later she shared a cute selfie with him. She captioned it, “Hey Peter,” followed by heart emojis.

Despite getting his own show, Thomas wants the big check that comes with taking a role in “RHOA” Season 10.

He confessed: “They are getting ready to do their 10th season and I was with the CEO of the production company yesterday, and I think they are bringing back NeNe Leakes and they are bringing back Kim [Zolciak]. Sheree is back. But I think the dynamic that – it is gonna miss something if I am probably not there. So I was talking to Steven yesterday like, ‘Yo, you are gonna have to write that check.’ And he was laughing, and he didn’t say no.”

GOOD MORNING: @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt @baroneatl #miamibeach A post shared by peterthomasrhoa (@peterthomasrhoa) on May 12, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Along with Bina, TV viewers would love to see Uncle Luke on the show. Thomas and Luke have been fighting over who owns Miami.

Thomas said: “[Uncle] Luke came after me.I was there first. Ok, so don’t be acting like Miami ain’t my town. It is my town, and I can come back and take that at any time. Ask DJ Khaled.”

Luke replied by: “Unfortunately, Peter, this s—t was going on long before you got here… I call you a settler. You come settle in South Florida and think you run s—t here. In fact, you don’t.”

Will you watch Thomas’ “Real Housewives of Atlanta” spin-off?