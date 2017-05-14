Peter Thomas And Matt Jordan Have Epic Fight Over Kenya Moore And ‘RHOA’ Scam

Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan are bringing the drama to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with an epic fight video that has their fans wondering, how can an old man handle another person twice younger than him the way he did?

Fans are also baffled by the fact that Thomas pulled a knife on Jordan.

For weeks, there were talks of a confrontation between the two “RHOA” stars, and now a footage of what happened between the men has surfaced.

Here is what led Thomas and Jordan to act like professional wrestlers at a radio station.

Jordan, famous for his shirtless Instagram pictures, was dating Kenya Moore, he decided to steal money from her and told the world that Thomas told him to do it – yes, you have read correctly, a grown man is blaming another man for his scam.

He claimed that Thomas taught him and Todd Tucker, Kandi Burruss’ husband, how to get $10,000 from the ladies of “RHOA.”

Via Instagram, Jordan said Thomas told him and Tucker: “Bruh, you need to be asking shortly for at least 10 percent of what she makes. That’s what our ladies give us.”

The pair was invited to a Charlotte, North Carolina radio station to talk about the beef and things rapidly escalated because Jordan believed that the interviewer was too friendly with Thomas.

It should be said that the night before the interview the duo had threatened to beat each other up in the parking lot. While in the studio Jordan called Thomas a b*tch and threw a bottle at him.

Thomas charged at him and destroyed the expensive studio equipment in the process, prompting staff to try to put an end to the fight.

At some point, Thomas pulled a knife on Jordan.

Thomas called the police and later revealed: “I own a restaurant and night club so I have a box cutter I only pulled it out in self-defense — If I was an idiot I would have sliced him, but I’m not. I wasn’t there to fight with Matt.”

Thomas plans to sue Jordan.