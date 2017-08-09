Peter Kraus Opens Up About Life After ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘I’m Getting To A Happy Place’

Despite the fact that Bachelorette runner-up Peter Kraus was not the one to steal Rachel Lindsay’s heart, the man is grateful for the incredible experience nonetheless. Today, Peter stopped by Good Morning America and got candid about the finale as well as what it felt like to see Rachel after the Final Rose.

Kraus admitted it was pretty difficult.

‘I knew I was watching this woman be hurt, I was watching myself be hurt, and I was going to have to face her for the first time since then. There was a lot of emotion.’

He went on to state that he and Lindsay had an adult conversation and he, just as Lindsay, is getting to a happy place.

Peter assured the show’s fans that he and the Bachelorette are still on good terms.

During the final episode, fan-favorite Peter and Rachel had a nasty argument after the man told her to go ‘have a mediocre life’ with whomever she chooses.

On GMA, Peter told host Michael Strahan that he regrets his words.

Peter then admitted that he doesn’t think she settled for Bryan and that it was pretty obvious she had chemistry with him from the very beginning.

The reality TV star respects her choice and wishes Rachel all the happiness in the world.

Meanwhile, Rachel also opened up about her choice and explained why popular-with-fans Peter was not her final pick.

She stated that behind the scenes she felt a little bit of manipulation coming from him and fans had no idea about it.

‘The lack of commitment, you telling me that you want this future with me, but you did not want to take the actions to have it… like, that is what triggered those emotions in me,’ Lindsay added.

Are you happy with Lindsay’s choice or would you also have preferred Peter to win the Final Rose?