Pete Davidson From SNL Admits He Spent A Crazy Amount Of Cash On Rehab!

On Saturday’s new episode of SNL, Pete Davidson revealed he spent over $40,000 on rehab treatment for his drug addiction. The comedian, who is 23-years-old, joked about his struggle with drug addiction and his path to sobriety during the classic NBC comedy show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

The young man said, “they say quitting drugs is hard, and that is true, but what they don’t tell you is how boring it is. Whoever said there aren’t enough hours in the day was a liar.”

Pete said he thought there were only six hours in a day and not twenty-four!

As reported earlier by CI, David revealed on his social media in March that he was drug-free for the first time in eight years, making him 15-years-old when he first started using substances.

The comedian explained he used marijuana as a way to ease the symptoms of Crohn’s disease and admitted getting sober “wasn’t easy.”

After his moment of sincerity, the SNL host jokingly said, “never pick the rehab that you want to go to when you’re high.”

Pete said he googled rehab and one of the first options he went with was a facility that dealt with “horse therapy.”

The comedian explained he went to the rehabilitation facility to discover the clinic used horses to treat patients, and unlucky for him, he ended up being allergic!

Davison joined Saturday Night Live in 2014 at the beginning of the 40th season when he was just 20-years-old making him one of the youngest cast members to ever appear on the show.

In an interview with Variety in March, he offered some words of wisdom about the importance never to give up hope and to always persevere in the face of adversity.