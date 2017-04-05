Pepsi Withdraws Its Latest Ad Featuring Kendall Jenner

Pepsi decided to remove its commercial starting Kendall Jenner, after a storm emerged on social media, blaming the brand for the spot. Too bad for the 21-years old model, who was really excited that she got to make her debut for Pepsi, though.

What was all the commotion about? In the ad titled “Live For Now Moments Anthem,” Kendall joins a protest and hands a policeman a Pepsi to alleviate the tension.

This storyline drew negative remarks from a variety of people, but Pepsi quickly defended it, saying that the ad sends a powerful message. However, seeing that the controversy didn’t vanish, they decided to pull the commercial altogether.

The brand even released a statement, claiming that it wanted to project a message of unity, peace, and understanding, but the results weren’t all that great. Pepsi also apologized for putting Kendall Jenner in such a messy position.

Curious about what people said about the commercial, we searched the internet and pulled out some great tweets. “Rex Tillerson sent Kim Jung-un a Pepsi and has no further comment. Plus, Quarter Pounders will be fresh beef next year. So relax, America.”, wrote Jeffrey Wright.

In way simpler words, Deray Mckesson characterized the commercial – “this ad is trash,” he tweeted, while Lena Dunham said that this ad doesn’t make her want to have Pepsi.

Before the ad release, Jenner spoke about it and expressed her enthusiasm for the message. The reality TV star revealed that she’s been a huge fan of Pepsi and their lifestyle and that she’s excited to follow the steps of some of her icons, whom previously started for Pepsi.

Well, better luck next time, Kendall, as we’re sure that a lot of other ads are expecting you!