Pepsi Pulls The Controversial Kendall Jenner Ad And Kris Jenner Is “Livid!”

Nick Markus Posted On 04/06/2017
kendall jennerSource: toofab.com

According to new reports, Pepsi’s decision to pull Kendall Jenner’s controversial ad is bothering the momager, Kris Jenner.

The ad that has already become viral and birthed many memes features Kendall giving a cop at a protest a can of Pepsi. Ever since it was released, the problematic commercial was slammed by many because it trivializes actual real life social issues, like the black live matter movement and women’s rights marches following Donald Trump’s election.

Pepsi decided to pull the ad only a day after its release but this fact did not sit very well with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch!

According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, “Kris Jenner is livid!”

“She thinks that Kendall is being made to look an idiot and is frightened that her daughter is getting blamed.”

In addition, Kendall is also set to lose a lot of money!

“Kendall was to make money every time the ad ran,” the insider explained.

Kris is also scared that other brands will avoid hiring Kendall from now on. The Pepsi scandal could not only cause the 21-year-old to lose millions but it could even end her career!

Now, the momager wants Pepsi to pay Kendall in full for the ad and some more for the “distress that she is suffering.”

Pepsi issued a statement in which they apologized for the controversial ad as well as for the sticky situation they put the model in.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding,” the message reads. “Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout.”

“We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

Do you believe the ad is that offensive? And if so, who is to blame? Should Kendall be compensated for the situation she was put in by Pepsi?

5 Comments

Tommi Peel
04/07/2017 at 10:33 am
Reply

What is so bad with all of this, is Kendall has always been thrown on the back burner by mommy dearest. The only reason she is having a fit is because it’s not another stone in her crown. Kendall did nothing wrong and you would think they were destitute by the way mommy is acting!


Diana Holtgrave
04/07/2017 at 9:45 am
Reply

Stop crying because u won’t make another million ..
People feelings matter more….appreciate u are fortunate


Sassysassypants68
04/06/2017 at 3:22 pm
Reply

Kendall was just doing her job I think she did nothing wrong. As for the bad publicity it’s just keeping her name relevant. Kendall continue to make your money by working hard not just because you have a famous name & family.


Angela
04/06/2017 at 3:22 pm
Reply

Kendall does work for a living. How many ‘takes’ did that connection take to make The ad? Kendall can likely afford this however unfortunate event.


Vikki
04/06/2017 at 7:55 am
Reply

The only one who truly works is Kendall Jenner. unfortunately for her the PEPSI ADD WAS IN BAD TASTE and you only care because it takes money away from your Bank account !!!


