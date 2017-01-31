People Praise Kim Kardashian for Critisizing Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian has done something right in the eyes of many people angered by Donald Trump’s immigration ban that interdicts Muslims from entering the United States for the following 90 days.

Advertisement

He signed an executive order banning people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from travelling to America.

After the reality TV has criticized the new President for his decision, many celebrities took to social media to praise Kim for her comment.

Kim Kardashian tweeted the stats that prove gun violence and automobile accidents among many other everyday incidents are far more lethal than terrorist attacks.

Soon after, people started praising her as the unlikely voice of reason for posting the picture with the clear victim numbers annually, which she simply captioned: “Statistics”.

One social user tweeted: “I live for political Kim,” while another suggested that although usually Kim would not be someone they are willing to retweet, this time she raised above Donald Trump, saying: “Trump so dumb makes me retweet Kim Kardashian tweet.”

A probable follower of hers simply tweeted: “queen.”

People had however to point out that the reason why her anti -Trump tweet was so surprising was because she is married with Trump supporter Kanye West.

“Kanye likes Trump and Kim doesn’t, 2017 is gonna be great viewing.”

“I swear, a whole 5mins ago your husband publicly supported Trump with a visit to 5th Ave @KimKardashian. Christ.”

“Kim always there shading Trump Kanye must be so mad.”

This is not the first time Kim spoke against Donald Trump. During the Women’s Marches she posted on her Instagram: “So proud of the women & men who stood up for what is right & are determined to make this world a better place for our children.”

Advertisement

“Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”