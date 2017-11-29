People Are Remembering Matt Lauer’s Contentious Corey Feldman Interview After Firing

On November 29, 2017, people across America woke up to the stunning news that NBC fired long-time anchor Matt Lauer due to reports of alleged sexually inappropriate behavior with colleagues. No sooner had Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made the announcement live on the Today show that social media began sharing comments, photos, and videos about the contentious interview Lauer did with actor and activist Corey Feldman on October 30, 2017.

Feldman had recently launched his Truth Campaign and Lauer grilled him about the money he was raising. He also pushed Feldman to reveal his alleged abusers’ names on air.

Feldman later did reveal some of the names of the abusers he believes make up a Hollywood pedophile ring, but it wasn’t to Matt Lauer or via NBC. Instead, he spoke to Dr. Oz, who has helped Feldman come forward, contact authorities, and provided him with resources to bravely speak about the abuse.

Dr. Oz also contacted former child actors who backed Feldman and said they were too afraid to come forward with their own stories.

The interview with Matt Lauer was not like the interviews with Dr. Oz. While Feldman appeared on Matt Lauer he was pushed, grilled, and barely given a chance to speak.

Many people responded negatively to the way Lauer treated Feldman who had claimed to have suffered multiple instances of sexual abuse since growing up in Hollywood.

Those remarks resurfaced after it was learned that Lauer had been fired for inappropriate sexual behavior.

Here are some of the responses people have shared on social media regarding Lauer’s interview with Corey Feldman following the news he was fired.

That @Corey_Feldman interview with Matt Lauer sure takes on a different subtext now — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) November 29, 2017

Pretty insulting what Matt Lauer did to @Corey_Feldman. Keep fighting Corey — doug (@krzycarew) November 29, 2017

Maybe now people will focus on @Corey_Feldman and his truth campaign. Why don’t people want to protect kids? Matt Lauer was rude to Corey when he was on his show! — Carrie Sparkes (@CarrieSparkes1) November 29, 2017

Wasn't Matt Lauer the one who interviewed Corey Feldman about his accusations a few weeks back and suggested he just wanted money? I'm telling y'all hit dogs. Be wary of those who admantly defend sexual abusers because chances are they are one themselves. — Jimothy Glenjamin (@thetruempress) November 29, 2017

I will never forget how Matt Lauer came after Corey Feldman when he tried to expose the culture of sexual assault and harassment towards CHILDREN in Hollywood. — blackness everdeen (@traceyecorder) November 29, 2017

I agree with you corey. I thought matt Lauer was acting strange in that interview with you. Good for you for standing up to him. Now we see who he really is. — JC (@Booie_NYC_82) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer… Another moral authority jackass who used his power to sexual intimidate others. Could this be the reason @MLauer was so hostile towards @Corey_Feldman trying to expose the truth about Hollywood? https://t.co/z7kwO9FBn5 — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) November 29, 2017

Here's Matt Lauer trying to make @Corey_Feldman look bad during a recent interview about Mr. Feldman exposing the TRUTH of pedophilia in Hollywood & in the entertainment industry. Shame on him! Guess we know WHY he was being such a jerk in this video huh? #ISTANDWITHCOREY pic.twitter.com/lsQJyL6grO — Amy Henry aka Sugar (@Harley82Quinn) November 29, 2017

Corey Feldman also spoke out about the recent Lauer firing and pointed out the interview. Feldman shared a tweet on his official Twitter account.

HMMMMM INTERESTING…..THIS MIGHT EXPLAIN THE HOSTILE INTERVIEW WHILE I WAS TRYING 2 EXPOSE THE #TRUTH….EH MATT? NBC Fires Matt Lauer Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation – The New York Times https://t.co/ZYQVSLR4U4 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 29, 2017

Corey Feldman isn’t alone in thinking that Matt Lauer’s interview and attitude was hostile, and he isn’t alone in wondering if Lauer’s own behavior may be the reason why.

Many of Corey Feldman’s supporters are saying that since he is a victim of child sexual abuse, he needs to be treated as such. Matt Lauer didn’t treat him and grilled him about the money he would raise in his Truth Campaign as well as his decision not to sit on his show and publicly name pedophiles.

SO 4 NOW I HAVE GIVEN U PLENTY 2 CHEW ON, WE HAV THE PETITION THAT BADLY NEEDS SIGNATURES, IT CAN B FOUND HERE: https://t.co/gjmaPJJVwf OR U CAN HELP US FEEL SAFE BY DONATING 4 R SECURITY BY CLICKING HERE: https://t.co/9roDD7ZTng OR HELP GET THE FILM MADE: https://t.co/aWqiLCWyEi — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 22, 2017

Feldman has repeatedly stated that he fears for his life by outing pedophiles whom he believes hold a high place of power.

The number of tweets of people showing support for Corey Feldman has increased significantly since Lauer was fired.

