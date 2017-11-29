FREE NEWSLETTER
People Are Remembering Matt Lauer’s Contentious Corey Feldman Interview After Firing

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/29/2017
Corey Feldman and Matt LauerSource: Nathan Congleton/NBC

On November 29, 2017, people across America woke up to the stunning news that NBC fired long-time anchor Matt Lauer due to reports of alleged sexually inappropriate behavior with colleagues. No sooner had Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made the announcement live on the Today show that social media began sharing comments, photos, and videos about the contentious interview Lauer did with actor and activist Corey Feldman on October 30, 2017.

Feldman had recently launched his Truth Campaign and Lauer grilled him about the money he was raising. He also pushed Feldman to reveal his alleged abusers’ names on air.

Feldman later did reveal some of the names of the abusers he believes make up a Hollywood pedophile ring, but it wasn’t to Matt Lauer or via NBC. Instead, he spoke to Dr. Oz, who has helped Feldman come forward, contact authorities, and provided him with resources to bravely speak about the abuse.

Dr. Oz also contacted former child actors who backed Feldman and said they were too afraid to come forward with their own stories.

The interview with Matt Lauer was not like the interviews with Dr. Oz. While Feldman appeared on Matt Lauer he was pushed, grilled, and barely given a chance to speak.

Many people responded negatively to the way Lauer treated Feldman who had claimed to have suffered multiple instances of sexual abuse since growing up in Hollywood.

Those remarks resurfaced after it was learned that Lauer had been fired for inappropriate sexual behavior.

Here are some of the responses people have shared on social media regarding Lauer’s interview with Corey Feldman following the news he was fired.

Corey Feldman also spoke out about the recent Lauer firing and pointed out the interview. Feldman shared a tweet on his official Twitter account.

Corey Feldman isn’t alone in thinking that Matt Lauer’s interview and attitude was hostile, and he isn’t alone in wondering if Lauer’s own behavior may be the reason why.

Many of Corey Feldman’s supporters are saying that since he is a victim of child sexual abuse, he needs to be treated as such. Matt Lauer didn’t treat him and grilled him about the money he would raise in his Truth Campaign as well as his decision not to sit on his show and publicly name pedophiles.

Feldman has repeatedly stated that he fears for his life by outing pedophiles whom he believes hold a high place of power.

The number of tweets of people showing support for Corey Feldman has increased significantly since Lauer was fired.

What do you think? Do you think Matt Lauer’s interview was contentious based upon the allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior he has been charged with?

4 Comments

A.J.
11/29/2017 at 5:45 pm
Reply

Please. Dr. Oz is an opportunistic BS-peddling jacka**.


Terri
11/29/2017 at 2:09 pm
Reply

You deserve what you get in return for what you have put women through with your public image. And not to mention Cory Feldman. You were sooo rude to him I stand by 100%. I know what it’s like to go through such a horrific thing of sexual abuse. So sad because because people really loved you and now you are on that list of sick people. There is no excuse for it at all!


Terri
11/29/2017 at 2:07 pm
Reply

Matt Lauer you are a sick pig. You deserve what you get in return for what you have put women through with your public image. And not to mention Cory Feldman. I know what it’s like to go through such a horrific thing of sexual abuse. So sad because because people really loved you and now you are on that list of sick people. There is no excuse for it at all!


Walter Wynnchok
11/29/2017 at 12:51 pm
Reply

Don’t mess with Corey and think you are gonna get away with it…….


