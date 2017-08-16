Peggy Sulahian’s Marriage Fake? The Truth Behind The ‘RHOC’ Star’s ‘Troubled Marriage’

Peggy Sulahian’s marriage may not be as perfect as she leads on. In light of the revelations that Sulahian’s husband, Diko, filed for divorce in 1996, the Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer is finally speaking out about the truth behind her troubled marriage.

Diko filed divorce papers in April of 1996, less than a year after the couple tied the knot. Official documents from the Los Angeles Superior Court reveal that Judge Robert A. Schinder actually finalized the split in December 1996.

Diko and Sulahian, however, were not present in court when the marriage was dissolved.

Despite the secret divorce, Sulahian claims that her marriage is picture perfect. Following another episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Sulahian opened up about the rumors on her official Bravo blog.

She assured fans that her marriage is stronger than ever and that she can’t get enough of her husband’s loving nature.

She also discussed the scandalous rumors that she banned her brother from attending their father’s funeral because he is gay.

“As I deal with the loss of my father and my health battle, I am choosing to focus on my family and my own recovery and not on personal attacks against me,” she explained.

Peggy Sulahian did not explain why her husband split in 1996 or whether or not they are still technically divorced.

To her credit, Sulahian and Diko seem to have a great relationship in front of the cameras. In fact, Diko recently supported Sulahian when she went in for a breast reconstruction consult and they have shared a few sweet moments together this season.

Sulahian wouldn’t be the first reality star to get break up and reunite. Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes divorced her husband Gregg and later reconciled in their spin-off.

Sulahian’s situation is a little different, though things appear to be going great between her and Diko.

We can only hope that Sulahian explains the situation a little more as the season progresses.

There’s a chance she also might address it during the reunion or an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Either way fans deserve to know the truth about the divorce.