PDA On The Red Carpet! Kate Hudson And Danny Fujikawa Relationship Confirmed!

It looks like the rumors were absolutely true! Kate Hudson has finally decided to show off her new boyfriend Danny Fujikawa officially, and it happened this week at the premiere of mom Goldie Hawn’s new movie Snatched.

Advertisement

The two looked adorable and very much in love on the red carpet, and they didn’t shy away from the PDA either!

Source: radaronline.com

At the event, Hudson confirmed what fans were already speculating, that she has a new man in her life.

The actress decided that it was the time she revealed her romance to the world and brought musician boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa as her red carpet date for the premiere of her mom’s new movie.

Before they were even official, a source close to the couple revealed that Kate Hudson is so in love with Fujikawa, who is sober, that he managed to be a great positive influence.

She has been cutting back on her boozing and partying for him!

“Kate loves going out, so this is a big change for her, but she’s looking at it as a healthy opportunity,” the insider revealed, adding that these days all she wants is to focus on making the relationship last.

However, this doesn’t mean that Hudson is planning on cutting off drinking and having fun forever – she just really enjoys spending time getting to know her new man.

The insider claimed that “Being on the same page makes her feel really connected with him,” adding that Hudson is weary of messing it up by going overboard with her Hollywood scene partying and boozing.

What do you think of the new couple? Is Danny Fujikawa the right choice for Kate Hudson?

Advertisement

Let us know what you believe by writing a comment!