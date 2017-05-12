FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
danny fujikawa angelina jolie Emily VanCamp ellen degeneres alex rodriguez brad pitt eva longoria tom cruise paul walker lindsay lohan Tori Spelling ben affleck charlie sheen Chris Rock joe manganiello carrie fisher johnny depp blake lively Chris Soules Jean Stein dwayne johnson
Home » Hollywood

PDA On The Red Carpet! Kate Hudson And Danny Fujikawa Relationship Confirmed!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/12/2017
0
0


Danny Fujikawa kate hudsonSource: justjared.com

It looks like the rumors were absolutely true! Kate Hudson has finally decided to show off her new boyfriend Danny Fujikawa officially, and it happened this week at the premiere of mom Goldie Hawn’s new movie Snatched.

Advertisement

The two looked adorable and very much in love on the red carpet, and they didn’t shy away from the PDA either!

kate hudson danny fujikawaSource: radaronline.com

At the event, Hudson confirmed what fans were already speculating, that she has a new man in her life.

The actress decided that it was the time she revealed her romance to the world and brought musician boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa as her red carpet date for the premiere of her mom’s new movie.

Before they were even official, a source close to the couple revealed that Kate Hudson is so in love with Fujikawa, who is sober, that he managed to be a great positive influence.

She has been cutting back on her boozing and partying for him!

“Kate loves going out, so this is a big change for her, but she’s looking at it as a healthy opportunity,” the insider revealed, adding that these days all she wants is to focus on making the relationship last.

However, this doesn’t mean that Hudson is planning on cutting off drinking and having fun forever –  she just really enjoys spending time getting to know her new man.

The insider claimed that “Being on the same page makes her feel really connected with him,” adding that Hudson is weary of messing it up by going overboard with her Hollywood scene partying and boozing.

What do you think of the new couple? Is Danny Fujikawa the right choice for Kate Hudson?

Advertisement

Let us know what you believe by writing a comment!

Post Views: 0

Read more about danny fujikawa Kate Hudson

You may also like
Asked By Kate Hudson Goldie Hawn Explains Why She Chose To Leave Hollywood For 15 Years
04/28/2017
Kurt Russell Had Something Special To Say To Kate Hudson After She Lost Out At The Oscars
04/11/2017
Kate Hudson Packs PDA With Rumored New Lover Danny Fujikawa!
03/27/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *