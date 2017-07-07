Paula Abdul’s Injury Sparks Eating Disorder Relapse Worries!

A relapse would take a huge toll on the star’s body! As fans may remember, Paula Abdul struggled with an eating disorder years ago, and she thankfully managed to recover her health. However, these days her close ones are worried that getting injured on tour could cause her to relapse into bulimia.

Last month, the former American Idol judge strained a muscle and had to cancel some dates on the Total Package Tour with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men.

‘This is the last thing Paula needs right now. She has worked so hard to get back into shape. Paula is using muscles she has not exercised in years as part of her grueling stage show, and that is probably the cause of her injury. Paula could start worrying that she hurt herself because she is too heavy — and that could trigger her eating disorder!’ stated one worried close pal.

Paula has admitted that it hasn’t been easy climbing on stage at the age of 55 and stated that it was crazy she was doing things she used to do 28 years prior.

In the early 1990s, 5-foot-2 star’s weight was around 103 pounds.

Abdul revealed she used to either eat all the time and then exercise like crazy trying to lose the weight or she wouldn’t eat at all.

One day, she looked at herself in the mirror and realized she needed professional help.

‘My bones were sticking out through my skin. My legs looked as thin as toothpicks. To me, I looked like one of those starving kids from Africa that you see on TV.’

After her split from husband, Emilio Estevez in 1994 things got worse as the stress caused her to start bringing again.

She finally checked into the Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital in Tulsa.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that a bulimia relapse could be very dangerous for Abdul.

The vomiting would increase acidity in blood flow, ruining the body’s chemical balance and its ability to process food.

Even more terrifying, the acid build-up can lead to gastrointestinal bleeding and ulcers.