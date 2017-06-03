FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Paula Abdul Is Open To Mentoring On ABC’s ‘American Idol’ Reboot, She Will Not Judge Anymore!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/03/2017
Good news for American Idol fans – Paula Abdul is willing to return to the show. However, the woman wants to be a mentor, not a judge. The 54-year-old singer opened up about the talent competition’s upcoming reboot and also shared her opinion on Katy Perry’s alleged $25 million contract.

Abdul congratulated Perry for her high-pay, adding that her paycheck was nowhere near that sum during her time as a judge.

As fans certainly already know, Paula Abdul was a judge on American Idol for eight seasons and reportedly left in 2009 precisely because of money.

Abdul has revealed that although she hasn’t been asked to return to the hit show, she would be interested in returning but not as a judge.

‘I do not think I’d do the judging thing anymore? But if they ever called me and they needed help or mentoring with kids or anything like that. That’s what I do, that’s who I am.’

Recently, Abdul’s former fellow judge Randy Jackson also talked about the possibility of a return.

The 60-year-old stated that he was very happy American Idol was returning as it is the best of its kind.

About returning to the judge panel, Randy stated that producers asked him to host instead, taking the spot of his close friend Ryan Seacrest.

Randy refused to do such a thing and claimed he would consider returning if they brought Seacrest as well, explaining how well their names, Randy and Ryan fit together as co-hosts.

Would you like Paula Abdul to get involved in American Idol’s reboot?

