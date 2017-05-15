Paula Abdul Is “Excited” For American Idol But Doesn’t Plan To Come Back As A Judge

The 54-year-old pop star, Paula Abdul, is absolutely stoked for the American Idol reboot, although she is not interested in returning to the show as a judge. The “Forever Your Girl” singer stopped by the Today Show on the 15th of May to share her thoughts on the ABC revival series.

The former judge on American Idol, who served from 2002 until 2009, said she “had an incredible time on that show and (is) blessed to be part of it from the beginning,” although she thinks there needs to be a “whole reboot.”

Simon Cowell, who was actually the original judge and co-creator, said he wants no part of the reboot.

Simon said he was asked to do it, and the “answer is no.”

Cowell said he “(has) no interest. (His) memories are when (they) first started. It was a different time with Randy, Ryan, and Paul. You can’t create that.”

American Idol’s original run lasted for fifteen seasons on the Fox Network and after weeks of speculation, ABC announced last Tuesday, May 9th, they are officially bringing the series back, to Simon’s chagrin.

Disney executive and co-chairman Ben Sherwood said, “American Idol on ABC…that has a nice ring to it.”

According to Sherwood, American Idol is an icon of entertainment, and it belongs on the air along with Dancing With The Stars and The Bachelor.

He said to Idol fans to prepare for a bigger, better, brighter reboot of American Idol.

Will the revival capture the original magic from its glorious days or will it phase out due to the popularity of other reality shows like The Voice? Let us know what you think in the comments below!