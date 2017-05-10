Paul Walker’s Mother Opens Up About Her Son’s Death

Four years after the death of Paul Walker in a tragic car crash, his family continues to grapple with their tragic loss. The Fast and The Furious actor’s mother, Cheryl, and brother, Caleb, sat down on The Dr. Oz Show to speak about the crash.

Cheryl revealed she had spent time with him that day when he died while taking a short vacation from filming Furious 7 in November of 2013.

She said she had a pleasant conversation with him that day when they were spending time together at their family home. Cheryl, Paul, and his young daughter had family plans together in the evening.

“He was in my home; he left to go to the event and so I was expecting him back in the early afternoon, evening.”

When Cheryl learned the news of her son’s death, she felt completely alone.

“I think I was in the kitchen and then I heard somebody come in and I looked, and it was a friend of mine. Somebody that Paul knew, too. A family friend. And she looked like she just lost somebody, you know, she looked very upset.”

Afterward, people kept showing up to the car, including the men that Paul grew up with that were attempting to get him out from under the car.

Caleb, who went on to star in the Furious 7 movie, said when he began to play his brother’s character he was very upset about the experience for awhile, but the cast and crew made the event worthwhile.

Caleb revealed that he always wanted to be like him when he was growing up so getting to step into his shoes for the role was great, even though the nature of the circumstances.

Paul’s brother added it was a great experience getting to know every person he worked with for the last 15 years and he said every cast and crew member had a special bond with his older brother.