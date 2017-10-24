Paul Walker’s Daughter Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, concluded her wrongful death case involving the demise of her father in a car crash just four years ago according to a report from The Blast. In a statement from the publication, the 18-year-old came to a settlement with the German manufacturer, Porsche, on the 16th of October.

The website states that the details of the settlement are confidential and parties on both sides wanted the case dismissed.

Meadow sued the company back in September of 2015, due to the claim that Porsche’s broken seat belt was the cause of her father’s untimely death. Unfortunately, Paul found himself trapped inside the vehicle and burned to death according to reports.

Check out this amazing pencil drawing from @heather12ooney! #FanArtFriday #TeamPW A post shared by Paul Walker (@paulwalker) on Oct 13, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Additionally, Meadow alleged that the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT which Paul drove had a history of control and instability issues among several other defects.

The estate of Roger Rodas – the man who was driving the car that ended up killing them both – awarded Meadow a settlement of $10.1 million.

Paul passed away at the age of forty when Rodas’ car crashed into a lamp and exploded into flames. An investigation soon after revealed that Rodas drove the vehicle at speeds between 80 and 93 mph in a zone designated at 45-mph.

According to reports, the spot where Rodas and Paul died is a popular location for cars who stunt drive similar to the characters in the original Fast and The Furious movie. There wasn’t alcohol or drugs found in either man’s system, and road conditions didn’t play a role either.

At the time, Paul was in the middle of filming Furious 7, and due to the time of his passing, Universal Studios struggled to find a way to continue shooting the movie.

The studio allegedly spoke with his family about what to do with the film. Since his death, many of his friends and other public figures posted social media tributes to Paul. As for Walker’s remains, officials cremated his body and buried them during a ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.