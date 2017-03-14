Paul Ryan Slammed Donald Trump In Leaked Audio – Billy Bush’s ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape Returns To The Spotlight

Adieu, Paul Ryan is what many members of the Republican party are saying after an audio or should we say a bombshell was dropped this evening where he is betraying Donald Trump.

Far-right or conservative media outlet Breitbart News Network posted a clip that was recorded in October as Mr. Trump was in full damage control mode after the infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” comments were unearthed.

The shocking clip featured a conversation between Trump and Billy Bush where he denigrated women by saying as a celebrity he can grab them by their private parts.

The infamous video prompted many to dissociated themselves with Trump. Some predicted that it was the end of Trump’s political career, but later on, it was revealed it was that day he had his best fundraiser.

In the audio that was recorded during a conference call, the current Speaker of the United States House of Representatives told the other members of his party on the line that Trump’s comments were indefensible.

He went on to ask his fellow Republicans to abandon Trump because he is destroying the party.

The Republican from Wisconsin went on to add: “His comments are not anywhere in keeping with our party’s principles and values.”

Ryan, who was the Republican Party nominee for Vice President alongside former Governor Mitt Romney of Massachusetts in the 2012 election, continued to bash Trump by saying: “There are basically two things that I want to make really clear, as for myself as your Speaker. I am not going to defend Donald Trump—not now, not in the future. As you probably heard, I disinvited him from my first congressional district GOP event this weekend—a thing I do every year. And I’m not going to be campaigning with him over the next 30 days.”

People with far-right ideologies and members of the Tea Party say Trump should dump Ryan because he is setting him up to fail and be a one term president.

Apparently, Ryan’s healthcare legislation known as the American Health Care Act will not repeal and replace Obamacare and therefore cause chaos for Trump and his administration.