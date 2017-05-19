Paul Pierce Calls LaVar Ball A ‘Marketing Genius’

In quite a short period of time, LaVar Ball has successfully managed to keep the Ball family name at the top or at least near the top of various sports headlines. The outspoken dad of the projected top-three 2017 NBA draft pick Lonzo Ball has accomplished this with a seemingly endless wave of statements.

Some might call them delusional, but you should judge for yourself.

The recently-retired Paul Pierce has been sitting back for a while now, and he has been closely watching LaVar churn his giant hype machine.

He is also calling Mr. Ball “The Truth” when it comes to marketing issues.

Pierce stated about Ball while appearing on ESPN’s The Jump that he has created the most intense buzz for his son and he doesn’t even know what kind of person Lonzo is.

He continued, saying that his dad has created his own brand with his son’s personality and there is enormous energy around him. He wants to achieve something big so that if you’re the Lakers, you feel that you indeed have to grab him.

Pierce then added something more, stating that, if the Lakers do decide to take Lonzo, they’ll manage to create excitement for the city.

LaVar has been banking on the Lakers, and he’s doing only that and also grabbing Lonzo with the second pick in the Draft the upcoming month.

His desire for Lonzo to become part of the Lakers is so great that he vowed that his son would only work for the franchise.

What’s even more interesting is the fact that he also promised that Lonzo would help the Lakers to successfully end their four-year playoff drought of they will draft him, this way putting a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

We think that Pierce is right and there is no doubt regarding the buzz that Ball has created around his son.

It remains to be seen, and it’s also up to you to decide whether this is a good thing for his son or not. However, throughout his actions, he managed to keep his family in the headlines, and we can only image what would happen if Lonzo would actually become a Laker in the future.