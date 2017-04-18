Paul O’Grady and Tom Hardy Are Reportedly Friends Despite How Different They Are!

According to new reports, Paul O’Grady and Tom Hardy are quite good pals!

The two are obviously very different people. However, it looks like their contrasting personalities were not enough to stay in the way of their beautiful, although unlikely, friendship.

The two men have first bonded over their love for dogs a few years ago and since then they have kept in touch and text on another quite often.

The 61 years old comedian has revealed about Hardy that he doesn’t seem like a star to him and that he is “such a great fella.”

“He likes coming down to Battersea to hang out with the dogs,” Paul added.

“People come in to look at the dogs and you see them staring at him thinking ‘Is that Tom Hardy?’. I have his number and, yes, we text each other.”

Paul and Tom became close after the film star appeared on Paul’s TV series For The Love of Dogs, back in 2015.

Despite the fact that Hardy is such a big celebrity, Paul is not at all star struck as he is used to big names and even to making statements about them.

Just this month, O’Grady joked about longtime friend Cilla Black that she took drugs while she was filming Blind Date.

Cilla was the front woman from 1985 to 2003 and Paul often joked about her having a wild side and doing cocaine during those years.

“How the f*** did Cilla do this for 25 years? No wonder she was on cocaine. God bless her, wherever she is,” he said about his late friend.

Cilla Black, unfortunately, passed away in August of 2015.

Did you expect the two men to be such good friends?