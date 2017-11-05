Patton Oswalt And Meredith Salenger Get Married Just 15 Months Following His First Wife’s Death – Check Out The Photo!

On Saturday, Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger walked down the aisle in front of all of their close friends and family members at Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles. The actor and comedian took to social media to share with his followers a pic of the happy pair walking hand in hand with the man’s 8-year-old daughter Alice, who was, of course, their flower girl!

Oswalt looked dapper in his gray suit, while Salenger, stunned in her off-the-shoulder bridal gown.

She also held a bouquet of red and pink peonies.

‘What’d you guys do yesterday?’ Oswalt captioned the Insta pic.

What’d you guys do yesterday? (Photo @jeffvespa) A post shared by Patton Oswalt (@balvenieboy) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Salenger also posted the same snap on her own platform writing: ‘True love. True happiness. Forever and always. The Oswalts.’

The two confirmed their relationship back in June when they stepped out together at the premiere of Baby Driver

A month later, they also announced their engagement on Instagram.

‘I do not wanna brag… but check out the size of The Rock on my finger!’ the 47-year-old woman playfully captioned a photo that featured her with a miniature Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Photoshopped on her finger.

The sweet proposal came only about a year after Oswalt’s first wife Michelle McNamara, passed away in her sleep from a prescription drugs and heart condition combination.

In an interview, the actor revealed that he and his new wife messaged back and forth online for months before meeting face to face.

‘It was as if I’d known this person since we were teenagers and we both had unrequited crushes since we were 14 and now it was finally crashing together,’ he explained.