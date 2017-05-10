Patti LuPone Says Madonna Is A ‘Movie Killer’

Patti LuPone was invited on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, and the 68-years old Broadway legend trashed Madonna’s performances as an actress.

Advertisement

A fan called in and asked LuPone if she and the 58-years old singer ever talked about their iconic performances as Evita.

Patti answered that they never engaged in any conversation about the subject, but added that they’ve met when the Broadway legend was doing Anything Goes in the Vivian Beaumont, and Madonna was downstairs at the Mitzi Newhouse.

LuPone remembered that she put a sign up that there was only one diva allowed in this theater at a time, and at the singer’s opening night party, Guy Ritchie’s former wife bragged about being taller.

After this story, host Andy Cohen insisted on finding out Patti’s opinion about Madonna’s role in Evita.

Without any remorse, she said that it was ‘a piece of s–t,’ and that the “Like a Virgin” singer is a ‘movie killer.’ LuPone added that Madonna is a wonderful performer for what she does, but she should stick only to her singing career.

A legend in her line of work, Patti isn’t exactly too kind with movie adaptations of stage musicals.

About 2012’s Les Misérables, starring Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and Amanda Seyfried, she said that she only saw a little bit of it. LuPone thinks that only Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) can do movie musicals on camera.

LuPone played Argentinian First Lady Eva Perón in the original 1979 Broadway production of Evita, and for her performance, she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Madonna appeared in the 1996 film adaptation, winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.