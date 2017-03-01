Patrick Swayze’s Greedy Widow To Auction Off His Most Iconic Possessions

In an attempt to undermine Patrick Swayze’s legacy, his widow, Lisa Niemi has decided to auction off some of his most prized possessions.

According to insiders, Swayze, who passed away in 2009, at the age of 57, has promised to gift some of those items to family members.

Now, “Everybody is very angry at Lisa!” claimed one insider.

“They’re saying she’s just evil and money-hungry.”

Some of the most iconic items he left behind include a Harley Davidson motorcycle who was supposed to go to Swayze’s brother Don and a cowboy shirt his mother wanted to have but which Lisa allegedly refused to give to her.

“The shirt meant a lot to Patsy because it reminded her of Patrick and smelled of him,” the source said about his mother who eventually died at the age of 83. “But Lisa just said, ‘No.’”

Now, some of the items from his estate will go to the Julien’s Auctions on the 28th and 29th of April.

One of his most profitable to sell item is his leather jacket that he wore in Dirty Dancing. The iconic piece of clothing is expected to be sold for over $6,000.

The shirt he wore in Ghost will be sold for about $4,000, while a surfboard from Point Break could go for nearly $6,000.

All of these prices are listed on the auction’s official website.

According to past reports, the cancer-stricken star spent his last days alone in his home, abandoned by his wife, Niemi.

She even inherited his entire $40 million estate.

Now, the remarried Niemi is refusing to give any of the late actor’s mementos to his other family members.

“Lisa has never offered the family anything — not even the small things with sentimental value to Patrick’s family,” a source claimed.

“This is who she is — a greedy person. She’s just showing her true character.”

“All she’s ever done is sell his image, and his name, and make money off him. It stinks!”