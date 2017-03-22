Pat Sajak Reacts To ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Latest Fail With Contestant Kevin

A male contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” had an epic fail. The viral moment had Pat Sajak, the audience, and Twitter in disbelief.

America, meet Kevin, the man who appeared on “Wheel of Fortune” Monday night and blew the opportunity to solve a very simple puzzle and cash in $1600.

Hey, at least, the good news is that he is an Internet star now.

The puzzle Kevin stumbled on read, A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE, which meant that the man was just one letter away from victory and a nice amount of money.

It is not known what dirty things were crossing Kevin’s mind during the game show, but instead of solving it, he decided to spin the wheel for $600 more.

The man guessed the letter “K” which was obviously the wrong move. His answer shocked and baffled the audience and had Sajak laughing.

Sajak turned to another contestant named Lisa, who quickly gave the right answer and took $1,000, prompting the host to ask for a replay of Kevin’s hilarious answer.

The TV legend said: “Well, funny little game… And although you got the right answer, I’d rather see Kevin’s play.”

In case you are still wondering the phrase was “A Streetcar Named Desire,” which is a play by Tennessee Williams that was turned into a film in 1951.

Here are a few amazing reactions to the “Wheel of Fortune” blunder.

One person wrote: “Dude on Wheel of Fortune had to solve this:

A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE

He asked for a K.

I’m gonna go lie down.”

Another tweeted: “Hey, Wheel of Fortune contestant who just tried to fill in A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE with a K, DM me – I’ll buy you a beer or 20.”

One commenter said: “Epic Fail.”

Another joked: “I’d like to go on Wheel of Fortune, but I’d be the idiot that misses the easiest puzzle and goes viral for the wrong reason.”

The show has been able to attract a lot of young viewers through viral moments like this one.