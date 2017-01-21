Brangelina’s Past Love Declarations Will Make You Tear Up

According to reports, Angelina Jolie’s aggressive behavior towards Brad Pitt – trying to make him look bad in the public eye – has backfired and now the actor received more hours to spend with their kids.

Advertisement

“People close to Angie have accused Brad of being abusive, having a drinking problem, having anger issues, without offering any proof. She’s been willing to make Brad look like a villain. But Brad has been completely focused on his children and volunteered to do anything and everything to get them,” claimed an insider.

Pitt’s patience seems to have paid off. “Up until now, Angelina has played games by suddenly canceling visits and making it difficult for him to see [the kids]. But Brad is going to get his visitation much more regularly now. She has lost in the court of public opinion and will have to hand over the kids to him and stop playing games.”

The fact that Brad Pitt has appeared at the Golden Globes has helped a lot with bettering his overall image. “It really sent a message about how people have seen him as acting responsibly during Angelina’s entire smear campaign against him. There’s no question Brad has won this battle,” stated the source.

It looks like even people who were close to Angelina Jolie have turned against her because of the way she treated her former husband. “There are huge disagreements between members of her team. They are fighting. Some of them don’t like her campaign against Brad.”

Furthermore, “after the FBI and DCFS had cleared Brad [of child abuse], there just weren’t any grounds for her to get sole custody of the kids.”

Although the former couple has been fighting for months in court, they loved each other once. We decided to share with you some of the most memorable and ‘aw’ worthy things they have said about each other in the past.

“I have love in my life, a soul mate — absolutely,” Brad has said.

“It’s not just that I love being in Brad’s company, which obviously I do, but it’s that we both roll up our sleeves and take on what we care about in the same way. I have a lot of respect for him, and he helps me to be better and fight hard for things that I love,” Angelina has said.

“She has always been the brave, bold individual that I fell for, and sexy as ever,” Brad has said.

“One of the greatest, smartest things I ever did was give my kids Angie as their mom. She’s such a great mom. Oh, man, I’m so happy to have her,” Brad has said.

“[Brad] has expanded my life in ways I never imagined. We built a family. He is not just the love my life, he is my family. I hold that very dear,” Angelina has said.

“I am very lucky with Brad. He is a real gentleman, but he is also a real man’s man. He’s got the wonderful balance of being an extraordinary, great, loving father, a very, very intelligent man, and, physically, he’s a real man in all things that it means,” Angelina has said.

“After all these years, we have history, and when you have history with somebody, you’re friends in such a very real, deep way that there’s such a comfort, and an ease, and a deep love that comes from having been through quite a lot together,” Angelina has said.

“It’s surprising how much I enjoy the direction of my wife. She’s decisive, incredibly intuitive, and might I say sexy at her post. I trust her with my life,” Brad has said.

“It’s such a beautiful and sexy quality in a man when he takes his responsibilities as a father very seriously. I still get very emotional when I watch Brad play with the children. He is so naturally devoted and joyful around the kids.” Angelina has said.

Advertisement

All of these quotes make their divorce even sadder. We are glad at least that they have decided to stop dissing each other and are trying to work together and take decisions in the same manner, for the sake of their children – even though they may never be involved romantically again.