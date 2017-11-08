Paris Jackson Uses Australian Accent To Prank Taylor Lautner And Creeps Him Out – Check Out The Funny Vid!

This week, Paris Jackson stopped by Australia’s Hamish and Andy radio show, and while she was there, she tried to prank Taylor Lautner by pretending she was a creepy Australian fan. When she first called the actor, she claimed that she was with someone named Rachel who was a great fan of his.

‘Hey, it’s Paris. How you doing, man! Actually, I have a friend here, her name’s Rachel, she really wants to talk to you,’ the actress started and then pretended to put ‘Rachel’ on.

‘Oh my god, Taylor, I do not think you understand, I have so many dreams about you. Do you really turn into a wolf?’ the ‘fan’ said.

As expected, the Twilight actor was quite creeped out by it and the way he reacted when he was told that it was all a joke was really funny.

Check it out here!

Even though Paris could work on her Australian accent a lit bit more, overall it was really not bad!

She is such a trickster!

Advertisement

What did you think of the 19-year-old pranking Lautner?