Home » Entertainment

Paris Jackson Uses Australian Accent To Prank Taylor Lautner And Creeps Him Out – Check Out The Funny Vid!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/08/2017
paris jacksonSource: eonline.com

This week, Paris Jackson stopped by Australia’s Hamish and Andy radio show, and while she was there, she tried to prank Taylor Lautner by pretending she was a creepy Australian fan. When she first called the actor, she claimed that she was with someone named Rachel who was a great fan of his.

‘Hey, it’s Paris. How you doing, man! Actually, I have a friend here, her name’s Rachel, she really wants to talk to you,’ the actress started and then pretended to put ‘Rachel’ on.

‘Oh my god, Taylor, I do not think you understand, I have so many dreams about you. Do you really turn into a wolf?’ the ‘fan’ said.

As expected, the Twilight actor was quite creeped out by it and the way he reacted when he was told that it was all a joke was really funny.

Check it out here!

Even though Paris could work on her Australian accent a lit bit more, overall it was really not bad!

She is such a trickster!

What did you think of the 19-year-old pranking Lautner?

