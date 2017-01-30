Paris Jackson to Make Her Acting Debut on New TV Series ‘Star’

Since her first cover publication and the intimate interview on the Rolling Stone Magazine, Paris Jackson has remained in the public eye contrary to her earlier years.

The magazine pushed her into the limelight with the revealing piece on her father, the late pop icon, Michael Jackson. The 18-year old is now confirmed to be well on her way to becoming a TV Star! She is set to join the cast for “Star,” the new series directed by Lee Daniels

According to sources, Paris and Lee met last week during a screen test, and they clearly bonded on the set as evidenced by a pictured posted on Michael’s Instagram page.

Paris turns out to be a natural! Acting had been on Paris’ radar for years with reports of her having been taking acting classes for years now! Judging by her dad’s fame, she truly is a naturally born star.

She has already started filming in Atlanta, and she is set to play the role of Rachel Wells, “a young, stylish and chic, but highly intimidating social media guru who will be overseeing the publicity shoot for the budding girl group. She is set to get Star and Eva to push some boundaries.”

Her managers want 2017 to be her breakout year, and it is so far so good considering the Rolling Stone cover and a part in one of the newest and hottest series of 2017.

The show airs every Wednesday on Fox starting at 9PM. Let’s wait and see!