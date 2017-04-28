Paris Jackson Slams ’13 Reasons Why’ As Problematic For Depressed Teenagers – Should Selena Gomez React?

Paris Jackson, who has dealt with mental health issues from a very young age, is asking depressed teenagers not to watch Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series, 13 Reasons Why, which was produced by pop princess Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd’s girlfriend has been everywhere promoting the project, and she is very proud of the content.

Critics and online commenters, who watched the teen drama, have been unanimous about its realness. Great art often merges with reality.

Sometimes that final product can be too real and convincing and have a bigger impact on the audience than the creators intended.

The show covers the suicide of a young woman named Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who leaves behind a box with information about 13 people who played a part in pushing her to the point of no return.

Michael Jackson’s only daughter believes that the series glamorizes suicide and could be dangerous for teenagers dealing with mental issues.

She explained: “Please only watch this show with caution and keep in mind that it may put you in a dark place. If you are struggling please don’t watch it. If you think you can handle it, please by all means check it out.”

Paris definitely has a story to tell on this important topic, and her point of view is valuable because in 2013 she attempted to take her own life.

However, other voices in the entertainment industry find that 13 Reasons Why can be helpful by opening the dialogue on a highly controversial matter.

For example, Perrie Edwards, who dated former One Direction singer Zayn Malik for a few years, was more positive about it.

She stated: “The way they got the message across was amazing, and although I found it massively disturbing, I feel like every person going to school should watch it.”

Discussions around 13 Reasons Why have been banned at Canadian schools. Moreover, a psychiatrist has asked Netflix to remove it entirely.

The two sides have legitimate points, but America is a country is a place that values freedom above everything else.