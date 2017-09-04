Paris Jackson Shows Off Her New Chest Tattoo; Check Out How Cool It Is!

Paris Jackson posted some topless pics on her Instagram. She showed off her new seven chakra signs inked down the center of her chest.

Tha daughter of Michael Jackson shared censored pics of her lying on a tattoo parlor sporting her newly made tattoo.

In another picture, she revealed the grisly aftermath.

‘Secreting blood n plasma everywhere,’ she wrote on a snap of her stained shirt and her tattoo covered in a transparent plastic bandage.

Paris also posted a photo where she was wearing a robe that she held open down the chest part to show off her newest beauty.

She posed with a scenic background of a garden, and this image was left without a caption.

She already had a few tattoos including one of her father’s eyes to pay tribute to him. She also has a tattoo of a group of animals and a matching spoon tattoo with her godfather Macaulay Culkin.

She is known for breaking the stigma of getting topless and for breaking beauty standards as well.

She recently showed off her unshaved legs on Instagram. During an interview with the i-D magazine, she admitted that she has flaws and she confessed that she embraced them all.

‘I’m not symmetrical, I’m not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza,’ she stated.

‘I can’t fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne, and I have cellulite. I’m human. Not a dress-up doll. The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because ‘perfection’ is just an option.’

‘Beauty is not measured by numbers, or symmetry, or shapes, or sizes, or colors, or anything like that,’ she added. ‘Beauty, true beauty, should be measured by the soul, the character, integrity, intentions, and mindset of a person, what comes out of their mouth. How they believe. Their heart.’