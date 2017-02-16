Paris Jackson Reveals Darkest Family Secrets In New Tell-All Book

It looks like Paris Jackson is finally ready to reveal the most shocking secrets of her family in a new tell-all book.

According to a source close to Michael Jackson’s daughter, “Paris is over everyone else and their mother writing books and screenplays about her father’s death to profit off of it. She doesn’t need the money. She just wants to shut down all the BS that is out there.”

Now, in a new and unexpected interview with Rolling Stone this week, the 18 year old gave fans a preview of what they should expect when the book hits the bookstores.

She openly talked about sensitive topics like battling depression and even her multiple suicide attempts. Furthermore, she revealed more about the traumatic first time she was a victim of sexual abuse and later on she also opened up about her father’s death – claiming once again that he was murdered.

“Paris believes that Michael was murdered, as do many of her other family members,” a Jackson family insider stated.

“She needs to get this out into a book so that she can finally let it go and stop obsessing about his death.” The insider also added that she’ll touch upon her alleged abuse too, as well as the other dark instances in her life.

Regarding what Paris’ grandparents Katherine and Joe Jackson think about her plan to reveal the family’s darkest secrets in her upcoming book, the insider said:

“They are all supportive of this, as is Paris’s boyfriend, Michael Snoddy, and the rest of her family.”

What do you think about Paris’ decision to make everything public? Is she brave or is it an unwise decision?

Let us know in the comments section down bellow.