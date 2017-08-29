Paris Jackson Remembers Her Father Michael On What Would Be His 59th Birthday

Paris Jackson made a splash at the 2017 MTV VMAs when she called out President Trump and spoke to the nation about overcoming racism and being unified, but on Tuesday, it was her father Michael Jackson who was on her mind. August 29, 2017, would have been Michael Jackson’s 59th birthday and Paris had a special message of love for her father who died eight years ago.

Many fans joined Paris Jackson via social media in remembering the King of Pop on his birthday. Paris has made plenty of headline news lately and is embarking on a new career as an actress with upcoming appearances in Star and Gringo.

Paris Jackson shared her sweet birthday tribute via her official Instagram account. The post has gone viral and has received more than 140,000 likes since she shared it early Tuesday morning.

Paris referred to her father as the love of her life and indicated that their souls are one. She stated they would always be together and she thanked him for the life lessons he taught her as a child such as morality, passion, and how to dream. You may see the photo and Paris’ birthday tribute to Michael Jackson below.

As Paris continues to move forward with her life she is breaking down barriers and accomplishing many things. Her speech at the VMAs received acclaim and praise from fans nationwide. Her acting career is taking off, and one can only imagine how she wishes she could share these special moments with her father in the flesh.

Paris indicated that she knows her father is with her, even though they are separated. Another photo on Paris’ Instagram shows a ghostly image of Michael Jackson standing next to Paris as she walked the MTV VMAs blue carpet. The image was created by a fan and has received more than 100,000 likes.

Paris gave a speech at the 2017 VMAs before presenting the video award for best pop video. There is no question Michael Jackson would have been proud of Paris as she challenged America to stand together and fight against white supremacy. You may see a report about Paris Jackson’s speech below.

Paris Jackson concluded her birthday message to her father by thanking him for the magic and signed it forever and always.