Paris Jackson Photographed With Mystery Guy Looking Close – Check Out The Pics!

Paris Jackson had a lot of fun with a mystery man. The 19-year-old was spotted at the 2017 Melbourne Cup in Australia today, and she was in the company of a handsome guy.

Paris and the man were smiling brightly as they walked around at the event.

The couple got even closer when they started watching the race in the stands.

Source: etonline.com

Later on, they were also photographed by the paparazzi having a very intimate conversation before heading to the Myer marquee.

On their way out, Jackson and the mystery man held hands.

Paris has been single for a while now and the last time she was seen with a guy was with her brother Prince, with whom she very close.

The two have been making some rare public appearances lately.

‘You accept my crazy a** for who I am, and love me unconditionally despite how out there I can sometimes be. You support anything and everything I do because you know I am passionate about it. You are my ride or die. Thank you for everything, you are such a f**king blessing in my life, and I do not know where I would be if I did not have you,’ the teen wrote on social media.

Do you think Paris is dating again?