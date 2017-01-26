Paris Jackson Overwhelmed with Increased Attention Following Rolling Stone Interview

Paris Jackson experienced a fairly traumatic event when she arrived at Los Angeles airport earlier this week.

It was the first appearance of Michael Jackson’s daughter since the publication of her very intimate interview with Rolling Stone magazine for its Tuesday edition.

The 18-year-old was pursued by photographers who were pressing her with additional questions on the subjects raised during her interview.

In images captured at the airport, we sees Jackson, completely overcome by the events, trying to hide her face as she tried to make her way out of the busy airport.

and to those that have been calling my mother and my manager, they will not answer anything either. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 24, 2017

“Please stop, please stop,” she insisted, holding back tears.

Paris, who was returning home to California following her trip to France for Paris Fashion Week, finally managed to find her car and quickly took the opportunity to with her bodyguards.

In the interview, the 18-year-old, swept away all doubts about her affiliation with her father, claiming that the king of pop was and will always be her father. The model also opened to her problems of self-esteem and the fact that she is convinced, without proof, that her father was murdered.

Jackson also used the interview to discuss her new modeling career and how it’s helping her cope with her fame and her famous father.