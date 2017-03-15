Paris Jackson Opens Up About Michael Jackson’s Private Family Life

During Michael Jackson’s life as an internationally renowned celebrity, he would go to extreme lengths to protect the identity of his kids. Jackson would hide his children’s’ faces with masks to hide them from his fans.

At the time, no one knew why the superstar would do this, but it turns out that he did it for the children’s own protection.

Paris Jackson told the press that she was homeschooled for the first 12 years of her life, so the only interactions she had with other people were with her family and other adults.

For the first part of her life, she struggled immensely with social skills due to her isolation, but she was able to learn fast. Even now Paris says that she lives a relatively isolated life away from the media and paparazzi.

Paris, who has nine tattoos dedicated to her father, says she understands completely why her father did what he did in order to protect his family. He wanted his children to have the childhood free from public scrutiny, which is the childhood he was never able to have.

Prince Jackson, the son of the deceased singer, said that he wanted his children to have their lives without the shadow of the superstar hanging over them.

After Michael Jackson died in 2009, Katherine Jackson took over as the caretaker of the child and took them out of their sheltered life, which was a big change for the children.

Now that the kids are living a public life, they say that they plan to use their fame and fortune for greater purposes, while Prince Jackson says that he wants to keep his life as private as he possibly can.

Paris Jackson, the more outspoken of the children, hasn’t been shy about letting the press know that she was his favorite child. We wonder how her siblings feel about that bold claim?